Washington Football Team Lands Two Players in Pro Bowl

The Washington Football team has experienced a somewhat up-and-down season in 2021. A night after missing a key NFC East loss to the Philadelphia Eagles while on the COVID list, for example, offensive guard Brandon Scherff was voted Wednesday night to the Pro Bowl.

Scherff joins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen as the only WFT players to make the all-star team. Washington has now produced at least two Pro Bowl players in six consecutive seasons. And this marks the first time since 2002 (T Chris Samuels, CB Champ Bailey and LB LaVar Arrington) that WFT has a Pro Bowl starter on both offense and defense in the same season.

Scherff was selected as the starting guard for the NFC. His selection is the fifth of his career (2016-17; 2019-21). Scherff joins Trent Williams, Chris Samuels and Len Hauss as the only Washington offensive linemen to be selected to the Pro Bowl five-plus times.

Allen, who had a sack against the Eagles, was selected as a starting defensive tackle for the NFC. This is Allen's first ever Pro Bowl selection. He is the first Washington defensive tackle to be named to the Pro Bowl since Dave Butz in 1983. Allen is also the first ever defensive tackle in Washington franchise history to be named a starter in the Pro Bowl.

Five WFT players were named as Pro Bowl alternates for the NFC including punter Tress Way, long-snapper Camaron Cheeseman, running back Antonio Gibson, kick returner DeAndre Carter and receiver Terry McLaurin.

The NFL made its Pro Bowl announcements on Wednesday night, and the 6-8 WFT - while, like every other team surely feeling that somebody may have gotten snubbed - are, after all, in third place in their division, are not (most would say) presently a true contender, and, of course have been ravaged by injury.

Right now, Chase Young (out for the year) and Scherff (moving into COVID protocol) and Allen (moving out of COVID protocol) and Gibson (trying to play with a season-long shin problem and now a toe injury) are mostly just concerned about staying upright.

But this organization under coach Ron Rivera has established both a positive culture (that it will need to get through the final three weeks of the regular season) and a talent base.

And so ...

Additionally, the WFT surely does employ players who are maybe near top-of-mind when it comes to the public's selection process, and they surely also have guys who are capable of being top choices of players' and coaches voting. (Each segment counts one-third toward the total vote.)

That recognition will come in time ... and it will come with more wins.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on February 6, 2022, and is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.