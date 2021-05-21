Texans Claim OT Christian From Washington: WFT Offseason Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Offseason Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

MAY 21: CHRISTIAN CLAIMED BY TEXANS: Former Washington offensive tackle Geron Christian was claimed by the Houston Texans on Friday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Christian was released by WFT earlier this week along with Pro Bowl right tackle Morgan Moses.

Drafted out of Louisville in 2018, Christian played three seasons at both tackle positions. He played in 24 total games, starting in eight. Recently, he started in six games during the 2020 season at left tackle before being replaced by Cornelius Lucas.

With the additions of Samuel Cosmi and former Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr., Christian's time in D.C. seemed up. Now, he'll look to continue his career as a member of the AFC South franchise.

MAY 17: KERRIGAN CONCLUDES TIME IN D.C., HEADS TO PHILLY: With the goodbye post coming Monday morning, it now turned the question to where veteran Ryan Kerrigan would be signing. Before the afternoon, WFT fans had their answer.

Kerrigan and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and later confirmed by Kerrigan's Instagram. The details on the contract have yet to be announced as of this time.

Kerrigan, 32, spent a decade with the Washington Football Team since being drafted out of Purdue. He earned four Pro Bowls and 95.5 sacks along the way while becoming a face of the organization.

In his goodbye post, Kerrigan told the fans that he wouldn't soon forget the memories he held with the team for the last decade.

"I'll never be able to sum up what these past 10 years have meant to me in an Instagram post, but what I can say is that they have been some of the best of my life," Kerrigan wrote. "I hope you had as much fun watching me as I did playing for you. Thank you, Washington, for everything."

Kerrigan's 95.5 career sacks are the most in franchise history, passing Dexter Manley's 91 during the 2020 season. He finished last year with just one start and 5.5 sacks on the season.

MAY 14: MCCAIN MAKES IT OFFICIAL WITH WFT: Former Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain has agreed to a one-year deal with Washington. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and later confirmed by McCain's agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

McCain spent the last two seasons as a team captain for the Dolphins under Brain Flores. During that same time, Miami asked him to transition from a nickel cornerback to a free safety. Over that span, McCain looked better in coverage, recording 46 combined tackles, five passes defensed, and one interception in 2020.

The free safety role has been one of need for WFT despite the addition of Cincinnati's Darrick Forrest. For Ron Rivera, adding a coverage defender with great closing speed only solidifies a top-three defense entering the 2021 season.

MAY 13: COVID-19 ENDS THE TRYOUT: According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, WFT will not have tryout players at its rookie camp this weekend due to COVID-19. A positive test returned among one of the five players in the tryout group. Washington now will not have any of those players at the minicamp.

MAY 12: LENO LANDS IN D.C.: The left tackle position has been one of need for the Washington Football Team. Although the hope is that second-round pick Samuel Cosmi will be the long-term starter, WFT found the short-term option.

Washington has agreed to a one-year deal with former Chicago Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr. The 29-year-old was released from the organization following a seven year run in the NFC North.

Drafted in the seventh round out of Boise State, Leno has been a productive left tackle since entering the league. He's played in 102 games, starting in 94. In 2018, he was Pro Bowl alternate along with Mitchell Trubisky thanks to the Bears' 12-4 season under Matt Nagy.

Leno adds stability and competition at a position of need for Washington. Going into the season, the battle was between cars me and that is in Cornelius Lucas, who allowed five sacks last season. Although he's declined in two seasons, a one-year, $5 million deal might be enough to prove Leno still has the chops to be a starter in the NFL.

MAY 10: BAUGH BOWS OUT: WFT has elected to release tight end Marcus Baugh Monday one season after signing him. The former Ohio State player made one reception for a mere two yards.

Undrafted in 2018, Baugh was on the offseason rosters for both the then-Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers in both 2018 and 2019, respectively. Prior to his signing with WFT, he played one season in the now defunct-Alliance of American Football with the San Diego Fleet.

This move could be made to free up a roster spot. Both former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. and former Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain are expected to visit the facility this week.

MAY 7: DOCTSON DONE: Wide receiver Josh Doctson was released by the Jets on Friday. He opted out of the 2020 season after signing with New York last year with the hope of kick-starting a career that never really was.

Doctson, 28, was a first-round pick in Washington in 2016. but never emerged as the kind of player Washington hoped he would be in three years there. He now hasn't played since 2019 and has career stats of 81 catches and 1,100 yards.

MAY 6: CATCH UP! Get news on all the recent WFT moves in free agency and more - including visits with potential starters at tackle and safety - here!

APRIL 9: WFT MOVES OFF TE PROSPECT One season into his time with the Washington Football Team and Thaddeus Moss' tenure is done. WFT announced Friday they have waived the tight end prior to the NFL Draft.

Moss, who's the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, joined the squad as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. A member of the high-tempo Joe Brady-led offense in the bayou, Moss finished his time with the Tigers recording 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season, Moss missed a majority of time due to injury in training camp. Washington is expected to address the No. 2 role behind Logan Thomas in the upcoming draft on April 29.

APRIL 8: TE FROM WFT TO BIG D The Cowboys are signing former Washington tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, who will fight for a backup role with Blake Bell having signed in KC. Sprinkle, who played at Arkansas, was a fifth-round pick and is 6-5, 255. In his four seasons he's played in 59 games, catching 34 passes for 301 yards.

MARCH 26- WFT ADD CB DEPTH With the addition of William Jackson III, Washington is set with their lead cornerbacks. Still, Jackson and Kendall Fuller will need depth behind them with the loss of Fabian Moreau.

Washington has agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions cornerback Daryl Roberts. The deal is expected to be for one year. Drafted out of Marshall in 2015, Roberts has spent time with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Lions.

For his career, Roberts has recorded 211 total tackles, 33 pass deflections and four interceptions.

MARCH 25 - FORMER TITANS SLOT RECEIVER HUMPHRIES VISITS WFT - AND SIGNS: Adam Humphries had a meeting with Washington, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. ... and now ESPN is reporting he's coming on board.

The move will provide Washington a quality quartet of receivers to rely on with Humphries in the slot, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel working both inside and out, while Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden and the returning Kelvin Harmon will battle it out for extra production.

Humphries, a 5-11 receiver who excels in the slot, signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Titans in 2019, but his two years in Nashville were marred by injury issues the WFT hopes is now behind the 27-year-old.

MARCH 24: KERRIGAN VISITING THE BENGALS: It's been quiet on the Ryan Kerrigan front. The franchise leader in sacks hasn't generated many headlines until now. He's scheduled to visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a free agent visit, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As John Keim of ESPN noted last week, the door is still open for a return to Washington as it always was, if he couldn't find a starting spot elsewhere.

It was thought that the Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans would have the most interest based on previous coaching connections, but the Bengals get the first public nod.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are signing cornerback Fabian Moreau on a one-year deal. Washington selected Moreau in the third round of the 2017 draft but beyond helping on special teams, he never quite made the desired impact.

MARCH 24: HOLD UP ON RUDOLPH: Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph had agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Giants, but as reported by Mike Garafolo and Art Stapleton ...the two sides have run into an issue regarding Rudolph's foot injury from last year and the medical clearance. The deal is reportedly not dead yet.

MARCH 23: 2 RETURNEES The Washington Football Team is bringing back two of its own guys, special-team helpers Danny Johnson (a cornerback who returns kicks) and Jared Norris (a linebacker).

MARCH 23 - ANOTHER SECOND-ROUND DISAPPOINTMENT LEAVES FOR NYG: Ryan Anderson, a second-round pick in 2017 and another let down overall, was phased out of Washington's defense in their conversion to a 4-3 has left for the New York Giants.

MARCH 22 - THAT'S ADOREE' FOR THE GIANTS: New York has landed their second big-fish acquisition in the last three days, signing former Titans corner Adoree' Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal, which is a notch down from William Jackson III's deal with Washington.

Based on reports, it looks like New York's Jackson might be able to make more than Washington's Jackson based on hitting all incentives.

MARCH 22 - D-JAX REUNITES WITH MCVAY IN LA: DeSean Jackson has joined the Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay. McVay was the offensive coordinator and play caller for Jackson's tenure here in Washington and McVay would often describe Jackson's greatest skill as his ball-tracking ability in flight.

MARCH 20 - GIANTS GET GOLLADAY: The New York Giants have struck in a significant way as they've come to an agreement with former Lions vertical threat, Kenny Golladay. It's expected to be a four-year, $72+ million deal who will give Daniel Jones a deep-ball weapon.

Our WFT reaction? The Giants have long been shy of a weapon like this. Good thing Washington rebounded from the Darby departure with the signing of William Jackson III. Jackson vs. Golladay will be a fun one.

MARCH 20 - COWBOYS GET FORMER FALCONS SAFETY - The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with former Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal, who reunites with Dan Quinn, his former head coach in Atlanta. It's a one-year, $5 million deal.

Our WFT reaction? Dallas has rarely emphasized safety play ... and Neal might end up being a hybrid defender who also plays linebacker, so maybe he's not a traditional safety at all. In any event that's still an offense-heavy roster that needs cornerback help badly.

MARCH 19: THE EAGLES STRIKE! - The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been able to do much but on Friday evening, they struck a reported one-year, $5 million deal with free safety Anthony Harris, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings.

At that cost, the WFT surely sniffed around ... but passing could also speak volumes on how the staff feels about Jeremy Reaves, Kam Curl, Deshazor Everett and likely an early draft pick at the position.

Our reaction? Also worth noting regarding the NFC East: Where were the Dallas Cowboys on this? So obsessed with free agents Malik Hooker, Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal that this one slipped by them?

MARCH 19: A RYAN REUNION? Ryan Kerrigan, 32, surely had a vision: Say goodbye to Washington - and to being a backup - to find a new team and a good contract elsewhere.

That hasn't happened yet, and we will suggest that the longer he sits on the shelf, the more the door remains ajar ... maybe ever so slightly ... for his return to D.C.

Do both parties wait until after the top "tiers'' are gone? Tiers 1, 2, 3 ...? Is it an idea that wouldn't be broached until after the WFT has gone through not only free agency but also the NFL Draft?

Kerrigan as a situational pass-rusher would, we say, still help an NFL team. There is a probably-slight chance that the team he might end up helping is the same team he was planning on leaving.

MARCH 18: WASHINGTON BRINGS IN OL DEPTH: Tyler Larsen, who was with the WFT for about six months in the 2015 offseason and training camp is returning to Washington after spending the last five seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

MARCH 18: WFT ADDS A LINEBACKER: The Washington Football Team announced that they have signed linebacker David Mayo, last with the New York Giants.

MARCH 17: BREAKING - RIVERA GETS SAMUEL: WR Curtis Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington - and coach Ron Rivera gets his man - and a top-notch receiving mate for Terry McLaurin.

MARCH 17: ROBERT FOSTER SIGNS WITH DOLPHINS: Speedy young receiver Robert Foster, who was acquired last year after being let go from Buffalo -- is heading to the Miami Dolphins, his agents announced.

MARCH 17: BYE, NICK "Unfortunately,'' writes 11-year long-snapper Nick Sundberg on Wednesday morning, "Coach informed me that I’m not in the plans moving forward. I understand this is a business but I’m still sad to close this long chapter with the Washington football team. I look forward to the next opportunity in my career, wherever that may be. See you on Sundays.''

MARCH 17: LAMAR & SHARPE RE-UPPED The Washington Football Team is re-signing running back Lamar Miller. Miller, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher in the NFL, was signed by the Washington Football Team as emergency help last December as Antonio Gibson was dealing with injury. Miller never made it onto the field to close the year.

Also re-upping is backup O-lineman David Sharpe, who was acquired in trade at the start of last season.

MARCH 16: WFT GOES BIG AT CORNER - William Jackson III has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Washington Football Team, to replace Ronald Darby. The former first round pick is 28 years old.

Jackson was a stud early in his career but has been mostly good since that point. He's been relatively healthy since being injured in his rookie season.

MARCH 15: THE ANSWER IS RYAN FITZPATRICK - Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ryan Fitzpatrick, the long-time veteran QB of seven different teams, last of Miami, has agreed to a deal with the Washington Football Team. It's a one-year deal worth around $10 million.

MARCH 15: KEVIN PIERRE-LOUIS LEAVING - The speedy linebacker, who was Washington's best in coverage is off to Houston on a two-year deal worth about $8 million.

MARCH 15: RONALD DARBY TO DENVER - What we feared in our cornerbacks preview of free agency - what would happen if Ronald Darby left Washington...

Now, we have word that's not an if ...it's happening. Darby has reported agreed to a three-year deal worth around $30 million with the Denver Broncos, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

And now we wonder: Will the WFT call Richard Sherman?

MARCH 15: ANDY AND ALEX FLIP? The Washington Football Team needs an upgrade from Alex Smith at QB. The Dallas Cowboys might need a replacement for Andy Dalton as their backup QB.

What if each team offers the solution for the other?

We have floated the name of Smith as a guy who, if affordable, could be helpful to the Cowboys as a backup to Dak Prescott. Smith has an old-timey history with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy: McCarthy was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator when the 49ers drafted Smith in 2005.)..

A source on Monday reiterated to us Dalton's quest to once again be a starter. Meanwhile, Smith - who was a $20 million QB in Washington last year - might no longer be that.

It's worth noting that there are those here inside The Star who have great respect for Alex Smith ... and that Dak is among them.

Dalton - for a decade the first-team guy in Cincinnati before signing his one-year deal back home in Texas a season ago - made just $3 million in base salary in 2020. He's obviously looking for a better deal than that, and a rebound to a starting job in the NFL.

The Cowboys would love to have Dalton simply come back. But his first efforts, as free agency opens, is to be first-team.

MARCH 15: IS IT TRU? Could the WFT find a match with Mitchell Trubisky? That's the way we see it, early on ... Washington Football Team Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - QB's

Our understanding is that Chicago isn't in love with the idea of keeping him. And again, the WFT doesn't seem very enthusiastic about paying a gigantic bounty for the likes of Deshaun Watson.

MARCH 14: KICKER DECISION He wasn't perfect, but he's coming back. Washington Football Team Makes Free Agency Kicker Decision - It's Dustin Hopkins again.

