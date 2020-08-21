The Washington Football Team made their reported signings of offensive linemen Joshua Garnett and David Steinmetz official tonight.

In order to make room, they reportedly released veteran Kevin Pamphile and as noted above, they waived undrafted tight end Thaddeus Moss with an injury designation.

That means if he clears waivers, he will revert back to the Washington Reserve/Injured list if they want that, which certainly seems to be the indication.

It's not always a sure thing even with an injury designation to get a young player through waivers.

Remember Tevin Mitchell? A late-round draft pick in 2015 who was injured in training camp and waived with the same designation. Only he was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts and lost.

He was waived/injured after a torn labrum on August 5, 2015 and snapped up the next day on waivers by the Colts. He's now in the CFL.

Even if Moss reverts back to the Reserve/Injured list - he could still be released at any point by the Washington Football Team.

In three days of practice, I didn't notice Moss do much of anything.

With Jeremy Sprinkle's struggles this week along with Moss being out of the contender pool, it would seem that Marcus Baugh is going to be in a four-way battle for two spots with Sprinkle, Richard Rodgers and Hale Hentges.

Based on just a couple of practices, Baugh might just be the leader in the clubhouse.

