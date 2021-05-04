'That's A Mistake': After NFL Draft, Washington Football Team Cuts Veteran WRs

To everybody but the actual people involved, these two Monday transactions belong in the "minor'' department. But the do signal a continuing change in the Washington Football Team receiving corps.

The WFT announced a pair of roster moves as The Football Team released wide receivers Jeff Badet and Trevor Davis on Monday.

Badet, for one, does not seem to approve of the move, saying on Twitter, “That was a mistake'' before later thanking coach Ron Rivera for the WFT opportunity.

There is only so much room in this receivers room, of course, a group led by holdover Terry McLaurin and new free agency addition Curtis Samuel. Additionally, the WFT used the weekend's NFL Draft to grab two more prospects in North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown (taken in the third round on Friday) and BYU wide receiver Dax Milne (taken in the seventh round on Saturday).

The speedy Badet - who once ran a 4.27 40 - came into the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oklahoma. He signed with the Washington practice squad in September and then bounced back and forth between the tail end of the roster and the practice squad.

After the 2020 NFL season, Badet was retained when he signed a reserve/futures contract in that made him - however temporarily - a member of the Washington 90-man roster.

Davis actually has a slightly better pedigree as he was once a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers. But he did not appear in a game with the WFT following his October signing to the practice squad.

The WFT will have more significant changes on the way as it regards the receivers room ... and big-time competition coming for slots behind McLaurin and Samuel, too.

