The 3 Reasons WFT Ex QB Dwayne Haskins Will Get A Second Chance

Dwayne Haskins has issued a tweet and given a long television interview on his release by the Washington Football Team. Now he's cleared waivers ... and now it's time for the three reasons he'll get another NFL chance

ASHBURN, Va. - Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has said a lot of the right things both before his release from the WFT and now after he was waived on Monday.

READ MORE: SOURCES Refute Doug Williams Role In Haskins Situation

With Haskins saying, "I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB,” an important move was made, even if it doesn't hold up for the rest of his career.



READ MORE: Haskins 'Done Messed Up' But He Wasn't Alone

Haskins has said similar things over the last week, but we will suggest he's trying to apologize for the final time while also sending a message to the 31 other NFL teams that he is willing to build some faith and earn a second chance.

That did not happen via the waiver process. Now, even as he and his agent have parted ways ...

There are suggests that teams will begin to show interest in the wash-out youngster.

Our view on Haskins' approach? That's smart, as was his lengthy one-on-one interview with WUSA-9 on Monday afternoon. We have never seen Haskins as an angry or hostile person in general, but no one at WFT HQ will argue against the notion that in his year and a half here he made entirely too many mistakes - on and off the field.

Now, waivers are only the first step of the coming process. Why do we envision an eventual second chance here?

We wrote earlier this week that WFT fans could "reasonably expect that Haskins would go unclaimed, which means Washington will have more than an $8 million cap hit on the 2021 salary cap ... one last gut punch as Dwayne Haskins says goodbye.''

That turned out to be right, but Fish is right, too.

The 7-1 basketball player. The 4.2 sprinter. The left-handed pitcher. Coaches will always want to try, with all of 'em.

WFT football people didn't want Haskins as a first-round pick, but he would've been selected somewhere. And now - because QBs, even somewhat screwed-up ones - do not grow on trees - Dwayne Haskins figures to be "second-chance-selected'' again.