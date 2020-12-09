SI.com
Washington Football
The Doctor Is In On Antonio; What's Next?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - This Sunday, the Washington Football Team could be without running back Antonio Gibson. 

The club has given no official diagnosis,  but an NFL Network report mentioned that Gibson is suffering from turf toe. 

“Just so you know, I don’t talk to the trainers until I get done with this presser.," Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday. "It’s just something I try to do, that way I can’t answer your questions and give you the right answer. It’s a way of me avoiding it. Really, that’s it.''

Really?

"It’s something I don’t want to put out yet,'' Rivera said. "It’s something we have to be careful with as far as our players and our players’ health and safety as we go forward. The less our opponent knows the better."

Sensible enough. Of course, WFT fans are anxious to know ...

While Gibson's status will be evaluated throughout the week, he never returned to Monday night's win over the Steelers after being lost on the fourth offensive play of the game, a 13-yard run by Gibson after jet-motion from J.D. McKissic. 

Turf toe is commonly a sprain to the ligament of the big toe, but there is no defined timeline for a return to action because it depends on the pain that the player feels. 

Clearly, as our Washington Football on SI.com video shows (above), Gibson - a standout rookie for the NFC East contenders - was gingerly walking behind the bench on Monday and by not returning, it's hard to see him being able to play this Sunday against San Francisco. 

Peyton Barber will take on a larger role moving forward. He had 14 attempts on Monday without much success (23 yards) but did score a touchdown and also had a key third-and-one conversion to fuel a scoring drive. 

McKissic's role is mostly as a pass-catcher and in pass protection with a sprinkle of runs thrown in. 

It's likely that Javon Leake, a young running back from Maryland, who was signed to the practice squad and then landed on the COVID list, will be signed to the 53 or called up from the expanded practice roster for Sunday's game. 

Washington also signed a running back Michael Warren to the practice squad as well. In another move, the Washington Football Team swapped out tight ends. ... all part of a roster shuffle driven by health issues - that in Gibson's case hopefully do not linger.

