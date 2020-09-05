SI.com
Washington Football
The Latest in Dan Snyder/WFT Investigation

Chris Russell

Here's the latest on the Washington Football Team/Dan Snyder investigation that is apparently being run by the NFL now. 

Just a warning if you're a fan of the organization for football reasons only - you're going to want to hold your breathe a lot. 

This Sunday (September 6th) at 5 PM, Outside the Lines will have an hour-long special of four interviews conducted with four of the brave women that have come forward in this matter, including Megan Imbert, a friend and ex-colleague of mine. 

The show is called "Franchise in Crisis" which is something you never want to see when it comes to the team you root for or cover.

Yet here we are. A complete unmitigated disaster that is somehow more chaotic and in more turmoil than they've ever been. That's saying a lot. 

There's an ESPN generated podcast on the situation as well that you can listen to. 

Our coverage from the last two weeks or so is available right here. '

NFL Gets Washington Football Team to Waive NDA's 

Apparently not all non-disclosure agreements have been lifted. 

The NFL Takes Over Investigation (Officially)

From SI.com (National) - A summary of the news

Ex-Employees Want Snyder Suspended?

The Washington Post which has led this reporting with limitless resources, had another eye-opening report about the matter and investigation Friday night. 

NFL asked Snyder to 'back off' use of private investigators, lawyer says, as PI visits rattle ex-employees

While Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder pledged to "fully cooperate" with the probe into allegations of widespread sexual harassment at his organization, contact by private investigators in recent weeks rattled several former employees. And in a court hearing Friday, an attorney for one of those former employees said the NFL told Snyder to "back off" in his use of private investigators.

Here's an excerpt from the story which if you read it and you're not creeped out and nervous about everything, you don't have a pulse. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621

