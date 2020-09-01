The NFL Takes Over Dan Snyder & WFT Workplace Investigation

Dan Snyder seemed like he was in a jovial mood on Monday afternoon at FedExField when he made small talk from his suite with a group of reporters, including SI.com.

Perhaps that was before he found out this news?

Or maybe it was because as he said in another statement that it was his idea along with his wife, Tanya, that the NFL take over the investigation, "so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees and the public.”

Just the fact that Dan Snyder has issued three or four different statements in the last two months is crazy.

Maybe it's convenient for Snyder to say what he did? He wants it to appear a certain way. Maybe it was the NFL thinking about their stance from last week or perhaps just gave into criticism that they weren't doing enough?

Just because someone says something doesn't mean it's the exact truth. I've heard that Snyder has enjoyed taking some public victory laps recently despite the NFL pulling all or must of the strings.

Think about many of the major decisions the Washington organization and Snyder have had to make. Do you really think he changed the name on his own volition? Of course, not. So why should we absolutely believe this? It could be true. It could be smoke and mirrors.

For some reason, I had no issue with what the NFL said last week when I am usually very critical of their operations and standards.

Maybe it's because as we've repeatedly said for many years - the NFL is angry and then some at Dan Snyder and his organization that he helped run into the ground.

Why? I don't believe it's because they care all that much about the alleged victims. They do care about image and constant criticism from the media and fans.

They also care very much about the abysmal failure the franchise has been and still is from a financial and image perspective.

The bottomline is this: The NFL and owners look at Washington as not only a top-10 city & potential cash cow but having a strong representative of their shield and brand in a politically driven city is of extreme importance.

Snyder and his leadership over the years has ruined that for the shield.

Still, "fully supportive" is the right thing to be, as new President Jason Wright said late Monday.

We'll see where this goes from here. I wouldn't expect a super quick resolution but when it ends - don't be surprised if you see an enormous fine AND perhaps a league imposed suspension of Snyder.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621