Here's the road ahead for the Washington Football Team (WFT)t for this week.

Monday: We're at FedExField for a test run of game operations, a shells-only practice with helmets, lots of music, bells and whistles along with public address.

The Washington Football Team announced previously that FedExField would host no fans all season. That could change, but this is more about getting a dry run for September 13th against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tuesday: Players day off.

Wednesday: The WFT will switch into regular season mode at the INOVA Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.

What this means is that media will be limited to about 15 minutes or so at practice which will feature stretching, individual periods and usually some one-on-ones.

Then we will be escorted off the property.

Thursday/Friday: The WFT will practice both days and it is expected that we will get to talk to Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner and Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio via ZOOM conferences.

Haskins may talk on Wednesday, but the schedule is fluid right now.

Saturday: At 4 PM ET, the WFT and all NFL teams must cut their initial roster down to 53 players.

Sunday: Usually by Noon ET, but the time is not yet confirmed, teams can start signing players back to their practice squad.

This year, it's even more intriguing with 16 players on the list and a maximum of six veterans with four players protected from being lost to other teams. It's going to create some really interesting decisions as our Alan Lepore broke down here, in his latest roster projection.

