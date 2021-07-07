Former Washington TE Vernon Davis Goes Hollywood

“I would love to do some of the same things Rock is doing,” Vernon Davis says. “I like his work ethic.''

Vernon Davis has always been a performer. So maybe it's perfectly natural that the two-time Pro Bowl tight end, who retired from the National Football League following the 2019 season, is at age 37 again ready for his close-up.

“Over time I’ll probably show up in so many projects that people will get used to seeing me as an actor and forget about me as a player,” Davis tells ESPN's John Keim. “I think about watching Terry Crews and The Rock and you see them and you don’t think about them as athletes, because you see them in so many different projects. That will probably happen with me.”

Davis, a Washington, D.C. native who played Dunbar High School and then at Maryland and during his NFL time also with the WFT, clearly harbors big ambitions here. "The Rock'' is Dwayne Johnson, who played football at the University of Miami, then was a superstar in professional wrestling, and is now one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars.

“I would love to do some of the same things Rock is doing,” Davis said. “I like his work ethic.''

Davis did the work in his previous profession, starting with being selected sixth overall in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Niners, then playing in two Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl before retiring in Washington in 2019. All in all, he forged a 14-year career in the NFL

And now?

I know what I’m doing and where I want to be,'' Davis says. "I can see it.”

