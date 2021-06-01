‘The Triplets’: Can Washington Football Team Climb NFL Ranking?

While the Washington defense gets all the attention, the offensive skill positions lack national respect.

Most of us became aware of the NFL concept of “The Triplets” as a result of the Dallas Cowboys’ 1990s Super Bowl success featuring future Hall-of-Farmers Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. The 'original' triplets.

A great quarterback. A great running back. A great wide receiver.

While that may be most people's definition of 'NFL triplets', not all teams can boast the word 'great' in front of those three positions.

Washington Football Team might be one of those.

CBS is ranking all 32 “triplets” in the NFL, and Washington Football Team came out at 19. ... One spot behind division rival New York, and one ahead of the 49ers. A fair ranking? That depends on who the 'triplets' are.

The article by Jared Dubin of CBS Sports, defines the 'triplets' in Washington as QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB Antonio Gibson, and WR Terry McLaurin.

Durbin's commentary regarding the three is this:

"Fitz has a very high ceiling and a very low floor, so a ranking just slightly below-average seems about right for a team that he's quarterbacking. Gibson looked electric as a runner at times during his rookie season, but the team strangely did not involve him in the passing game often enough -- a surprise, considering he was a hybrid receiver/rusher in college. McLaurin is a true No. 1 wideout who now has some help on the outside in the form of Curtis Samuel, and should find himself operating in more space, more often this year."

The assessment certainly seems fair. McLaurin is a star on the rise in the NFL and might be the only one of the three to whom the 'great' tag might apply.

Gibson enters his second year in the league, and expectations are high as he scored 11 touchdowns in 2020 while averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

This brings us to WFT's new quarterback, a player who knows the league well. If 'Fitzmagic' shows up, he can lead this offense to wins. If 'Fitztragic' makes an appearance, it will be difficult for the team to repeat as division champs.

For now, just below average seems appropriate. But with just a few things going WFT's way, the 'DC Triplets' could rank much higher.