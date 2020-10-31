'The Untouchable': The One Guy Washington Shouldn't Trade

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team - justifiably trying to build in any way possible - could trade for someone before the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 3. Or they could go in another direction and trade-away someone.

For reasons of talent and culture, here's who they should not trade: Ryan Kerrigan.

Yes, he's playing limited snaps. He's absolutely being phased out and it is likely his last season in Washington, as the team probably can't afford to spend a lot of money at his position to secure a role player.

That being said: WFT should not deal their 2011 first-round pick, who has done everything you could possibly have asked for as a pass-rusher and a person.

Could they get a mid-round draft pick? Possibly, A fifth? Maybe. A fourth? Is a late-round pick more valuable than what Kerrigan brings now?

On some level, Kerrigan deserves the right to control his future and our sense is that Kerrigan doesn't want to leave. He has a young family. He's made Northern Virginia his home and ... maybe he can be part of a turnaround here.

The only way we would trade Kerrigan is if he went to Ron Rivera privately and said, 'Can you get me home?' (Indianapolis Colts) or if he wanted to go to a specific contender (San Francisco and Kyle Shanahan?). Sean McVay and Joe Barry are in Los Angeles. Jim Haslett is in Tennessee. All contenders and all with past success and experience with Kerrigan.

Otherwise? If you're building a culture, employing a Kerrigan or two (or three, or 10) is how you do it. He's earned the right to have a voice ... and assuming a low return in trade, he's earned the right to stay.

Here's another issue: Kerrigan has an $11.5 million base salary, so an acquiring team would have to pick up approximately half of that figure (unless Washington was willing to eat the remaining part of his base in exchange for higher compensation). That's an obstacle not worth hurdling.

Oh and another thing: Kerrigan has four sacks this year in 159 or 36% of the Washington defensive snaps. He has one sack for every 40 snaps played.

Last year, in a career-low 642 snaps (because of multiple injuries), Kerrigan had 5.5 sacks. That works out to a sack every 117 snaps played.

He has two sacks in his last two games while playing a total of 23 defensive snaps.

Kerrigan is being used smartly for a team trying to win ... and for a franchise trying to fix itself. "The Untouchable''? Given the situation, Ryan Kerrigan has earned the title.