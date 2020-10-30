SI.com
Washington Football
Washington Football Team Shouldn't Trade...

Chris Russell

The Washington Football Team could trade someone before the NFL trade deadline next week. They should not trade for anyone. 

Here's who they shouldn't trade: Ryan Kerrigan

Yes, he's playing limited snaps. He's absolutely being phased out and it is likely his last season in Washington as the team probably can't afford to spend a lot of money at his position to secure a role player. 

That being said - they should not deal their 2011 first-round pick, who has done everything you could possibly have asked for as a pass rusher and a person. 

Could they get a mid-round draft pick? Possibly, A fifth? Maybe. A fourth? I doubt it but perhaps. 

It doesn't matter. Kerrigan deserves the right to control his future and my sense is that Kerrigan doesn't want to leave. He has a young family. He's made Northern Virginia his home and he's been through a lot of really bad moments, perhaps he sees the situation and specifically the defense turning around? 

He should. 

The only way I would trade Kerrigan is if he went to Ron Rivera privately and said 'can you get me home?' (Indianapolis Colts) or if he wanted to go to a specific contender (San Francisco & Kyle Shanahan?). Sean McVay and Joe Barry are in Los Angeles. Jim Haslett is in Tennessee. All contenders and all with past success and experience with Kerrigan. 

If you're building a culture, this is how you do it. You give a player as loyal and humble as Kerrigan, the chance to control his short-term future. 

Here's another issue: Kerrigan has an $11.5 million base salary so an acquiring team would have to pick up approximately half of that figure unless Washington was willing to eat the remaining part of his base in exchange for higher compensation. 

Oh and another thing. Kerrigan has four sacks this year in 159 or 36% of the Washington defensive snaps. He has one sack for every 40 snaps played. 

Last year, in a career low 642 snaps (because of multiple injuries), Kerrigan had 5.5 sacks. That works out to a sack every 117 snaps played. 

He has two sacks in his last two games while playing a total of 23 defensive snaps. 

I think Kerrigan is being used smartly and hopefully he's healthy and available down the stretch. 

He's one guy I would not trade. 

