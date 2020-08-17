The Wright Move in Washington

The Washington Football Team is truly changing before our eyes.

An offseason that included less than zero off time has transformed itself from a hated organization in every way to a symbol of progress.

Starting with an initial hire of Ron Rivera, a minority head coach and subsequently hiring Jennifer King, the first full-time black female coach, Julie Donaldson as Senior Vice President of Media and now Jason Wright as the first Black President in NFL history.

That hire (way too early on a Monday) started the week off with a bang and continues to show that Dan Snyder is trying to change.

He has a long way to go and only continuous actions for an extended period of time (several years) along with sustained success on the field, is going to change the perceived yet realistic prism.

Hiring a the first Black President and just as importantly, a young, bold leader like Wright is unquestionably the right move for the Washington Football Team.

Skeptics are going to say that Wright was hired mostly because of the historical significance. It's hard for me to sit here and say that anyone who thought that is crazy.

The timing is hard to ignore.

However, if we pull back the curtain a bit, this is a smart hire.

There's no guarantees and Wright might find out just how wrong the building has been over the last quarter century.

What I love about the hire is different than what most are going to only focus on. It makes a huge difference to me that you are not putting a fish out of water.

Wright knows an NFL structure and building. He knows how to connect with players and coaches.

The NFL brings a different type of person. It's not the same as the banking industry or some corporate insurance company.

The hours are incredibly long. 80-100 per week if you're doing it the correct way and there are hours off as opposed to days off.

Making money is often the most important element to any business. That is very true in the NFL as well, but winning and doing it the right way has to come first.

There's a huge difference between the NFL and the regular corporate world because you have to win, win impressively, make money and manage high profile personalities in a fishbowl semi-corporate environment.

I wanted someone young and energetic but also experienced enough in the business world and football industry and that's exactly what Wright seems to be.

In every interview he's done so far, you can see why he's so advanced at such a young age.

Two things struck me: Dan Snyder regrets losing Sean McVay at such an early age, a year earlier than almost anyone in the building thought they would lose him.

McVay is an energetic leader who can relate to players who have a short attention span and focus. You gravitate to his leadership and while it doesn't guarantee success, everyone wants to be around McVay. He inspires.

Kyle Smith, the Washington VP of Personnel is 35 and may not be here forever. He's highly thought of in the NFL and could leave sooner than most think.

Without a general manager in place (as of now and maybe long term?), someone besides Rivera is now in place to attract desirable candidates.

In order to build a sustainable culture, you have to reward young phenoms in the industry as opposed to holding them back.

It's likely that Wright will see himself in someone else. A visionary. A young leader. Someone that is on the right side of history. Just like Wright was.

It's the 'Wright" move for many reasons, not just one.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Washington Football Team" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621