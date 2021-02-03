Theismann EXCLUSIVE: WFT Legend Rips Trade-Minded Deshaun

Joe Theismann visits with us to lower the boom on Deshaun Watson and his trade demands

ASHBURN, Va. - Washington Football Team legend Joe Theismann says he does not believe WFT should "go for broke'' in a trade for Deshaun Watson, noting that he's troubled by the way the unhappy QB is trying to escape the Houston Texans.

"No, no, I would not (go for broke)," Theismann said Monday when he joined me on my afternoon talk show on The Team 980, Radio.com and TheTeam980.com. "This is what bothers me about Deshaun's situation ... Four months into a new (contract) and now you're not happy?"

"Why did you sign the deal?"

The WFT did make a serious attempt at trading for Matthew Stafford, who landed with the Rams. Washington is clearly shopping for an upgrade at QB, but Theismann wonders if his old team really knows what it's getting into with Watson ... and whether Watson knows what he'd be getting into with a different franchise.

"If he gets traded someplace, he doesn't have any input." Theismann told me, meaning that if Watson were to come to Washington, he's not likely to be in a power position to have much say in the operation led by Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney.

"What are you going to offer? How many general managers have you interviewed? How many head coaches have you interviewed," Theismann said, questioning Watson's qualifications for having a voice in franchise decision-making.

"The Watson (situation), I scratch my head over,'' Theismann told me, clearly not a fan of disruptive NFL movement. "This isn't the NBA.''