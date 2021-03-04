Theismann: "I'm Good With Taylor Heinicke"

Who is going to be the starting QB for the Washington Football Team in 2021?

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Football legend Joe Theismann has never been shy with his opinions and analysis. That's just one of the reasons why you love him.

On Wednesday, Theismann offered his thoughts on who should be the No. 1 QB for the Washington Football Team.

It's Taylor Heinicke.

"I'm good with Taylor Heinicke coming in and having the job right from the get-go," Theismann told Doug Flutie on SiriusXM's "Flutie Flakescast.”

Theismann went on to point out that "Kyle Allen is still there. He's recovering from injury." Allen is an exclusive rights free agent and is fully expected to return.

"I think they'll probably wind up taking someone in the draft or making a deal for someone, but I don't think you should give up too much if you're the Washington Football Team,” Joe said. “I certainly wouldn't give up that first round pick."

Even if you disagree with Joe on Heinicke, he has a strong point about a trade away of first-round draft picks like the Rams and Seahawks often do.

It catches up to you, even if you win in the short-term.

As for Heinicke, he is working on bulking up and getting more durable this offseason now that his contract situation is settled.

Allen is still recovering from ankle surgery and should be ready for training camp.

Alex Smith has not been officially released yet but that is expected..

Will the WFT trade for or sign a veteran QB? Nobody knows but there are no sure answers.

If Heinicke is the No. 1 entering training camp and the preseason, that makes sense in some ways ... especially to all-time great QB Theismann.