Three WFT Keys To Victory Over Panthers

The Washington Football Team doesn't exactly face a win-and-in or a must-win scenario Sunday but....everything says it's a do or die.

ASHBURN, Va. - Week 16 is here and teams don't often get a chance to control their own destiny when they're two games under .500.

The Washington Football Team has that opportunity on Sunday, and while they need help to lock up the division at FedExField, a win over the Carolina Panthers at least allows them to enter Week 17 completely in control, if the Giants somehow win in Baltimore earlier in the day.

Here are three huge keys to the WFT having a day and giving their fans a late Christmas present.

1. The First Half Must Be Won: The Washington Football Team have been absurdly bad in the first halves of games this year. They've been outscored by a whopping 80-40 cumulatively in the first quarters of their 14 games and 124-75 in the second quarter.

A total disparity of 204 - 115. Yuk.

Washington hasn't scored on any opening drive this year (0-14) and are the only team in the NFL to be blanked in that spot.

Here's an idea -- regardless of who is at quarterback -- drop back on the first series, a seven-stop drop with play action and a deep post concept to Robert Foster, Steven Sims or Antonio Gandy-Golden, (with Terry McLaurin doubtful).

READ MORE: AGG To The Rescue?

Even if it doesn't work, it will makes better and easier for the rest of the half. Washington's horizontal offense simply doesn't work effectively until they try to stretch out an opposing defense.

2. Run The Damn Ball: When Washington is able to run the ball effectively in the first three quarters, it makes everything better. They take pressure off of their quarterback, because they lack a dynamic thrower and the offensive line is not asked to pass protect 40+ times - which is a recipe for disaster.

As the chart above shows, you can hide a lot of issues by being willing and committed to running the ball often and early. Don't pay any attention to the critics that say if you can't run it, why do it. Here's what we know: the passing game often doesn't work, either, and it sure doesn't work long-term without mistakes if you are exclusively throwing as Washington often does.

Even if Antonio Gibson doesn't play (questionable), expect veteran runner Lamar Miller to make his Washington debut and perhaps he can add some sizzle.

READ MORE: Pound the Panthers? Not So Fast!

3. Control the Big Three While Not Getting Killed on Ground: Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel and DJ Moore will challenge the Washington back seven all day long.

The WFT usually does a good job limiting the most explosive part of an opponents' offense but this triple-threat is real good.

The most important element is for WFT to not get killed on the ground because they are trying to take away the big play up top. It has to be balance.

Last week, Washington did a great job taking away the vertical passing game of the Seattle Seahawks while getting gashed on the ground for almost three quarters. There is a better formula; WFT needs to find it Sunday against coach Ron Rivera's old pals from Carolina.