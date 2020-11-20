SI.com
Tight Schedule & Long List of Injuries for Washington

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team is in the midst of playing three games in the span of 12 full days. 

That's never enough rest or time for anyone, but Washington also very much pushes and requests to play Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys every other year and have been rewarded with that highly-visible spot four times since 2012. 

Now, as they enter the most critical two-game stretch of their season with limited practices/walk-throughs because of COVID protocols and the compressed calendar, the injury list is quickly expanding. 

For instance: This week, even though the team is not fully practicing for a must-win game, they're missing: 

Defensive end Ryan Anderson, safety Deshazor Everett, wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, linebacker/special teams Jared Norris, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and kicker Dustin Hopkins.

That's six players that did not practice either day. 

Friday might bring better news but that's not exactly encouraging. 

Also, that list doesn't include the strange Geron Christian Sr. situation that we wrote about Thursday morning, leaving Washington without their two top left tackles and having to switch Morgan Moses from the right side to the left, because they can't trust David Sharpe to handle Alex Smith's blind side. 

Everett's situation is one to watch as well because he is their starting free safety and that would leave a combination of rookie Kam Curl at the strong position and Troy Apke at the free.

Apke started the year but struggled significantly and was benched. Jeremy Reaves is the only other safety on the 53.

Washington could  absolutely start Kendall Fuller at free safety spot, trusting Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau to man the other corner spot opposite of Ronald Darby and the slot with Danny Johnson at the backup. 

Veteran Aaron Colvin is on the practice squad. 

A must-win week is straight ahead and Washington could be missing a few ingredients for Thanksgiving week. 

