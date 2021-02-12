NewsPodcastsSI.com
Tom Brady, The GOAT? Maryland Disagrees

The majority of the United States agreed that Brady earns the GOAT title... But Maryland feels differently.
Tom Brady is fresh off leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LV, becoming the only player to win seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVP awards. There is no doubting his greatness, but is the 43-year-old the greatest of all time (GOAT)?

(Side note, Brady sure looked like he enjoyed the Super Bowl parade ... The future Hall-Of-Famer needed help walking from an escort as he made his way back onto land following the Buccaneers’ boat parade Wednesday... His ensuing tweet made him all the more likable, in my opinion.)

The majority of the United States agreed that the superstar NFL quarterback has potentially the most powerful voting force in all of sports. In 20 states, Brady took the GOAT title over others like Michael Jordan and Lebron James.

However, in the state of Maryland, Tennis star Serena Williams (and her 23 Grand Slam titles) earned the nod as GOAT. (Also notable, not one Washington Football Team player was the top pick in any state.)

This is according to BetOnline.ag, who created a "G.O.A.T. map" by gathering geotagged Twitter data during the last week. More than 130,000 tweets were geo-tracked, including hashtags and direct keyword phrases about which athletes are the best or greatest ever.

Here is the full breakdown:

Tom Brady - 20 states (Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Alaska)

Michael Jordan - 11 states (Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, New York, Utah)

LeBron James - 11 states (Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, New Jersey, Louisiana, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Hawaii)

Serena Williams - 4 states (Connecticut, Minnesota, Washington, Maryland)

Peyton Manning - 1 state (Indiana)

Aaron Rodgers - 1 state (Wisconsin)

Joe Montana - 1 state (California)

John Elway - 1 state (Colorado)

