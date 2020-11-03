Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Defense

ASHBURN, Va. - Finally ... the Washington Football Team defense is starting to kick (butt) and take names.

Given the talent assembled, it could be argued that it took too long ... but if the last six quarters of football are any indication of what is to come, buckle up; This could be fun.

1. Turnover Party?

Washington has a minus-one turnover differential entering the second half of the season. You might be able to win a lousy division with that ratio, but odds are, you won't win anything else.

QB Kyle Allen tends to turn the ball over so the defense and special teams are going to have to make a louder statement.

Kendall Fuller's been great but how about Ronald Darby? Deshazor Everett?

A star on the rise could be Cole Holcomb, who had a breakout game in the win over the Cowboys.

2. Get Home More Consistently:

Washington has a sack on more than 11% of their opponents pass attempts, which is fantastic, but that is largely because of the way their season started - with an eight-sack performance against the Eagles and one other big day.

Before their six-sack performance against the Cowboys, coordinator Jack Del Rio's defense had eight combined sacks in the five games in between.

The numbers: 14 sacks in two games combined and 22 overall. In other words, it's feast or famine.

NFLGSIS.com

3. Control the Run:

The only area that Washington was behind the league average on defense entering Week 8 was rushing yards allowed per game (123.3 per game).

With the top-ranked pass defense (185.9), if the WFT can tighten that area up a little bit, the burgundy and gold could be a top-10 defense in the end.