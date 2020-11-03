SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Defense

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Finally ... the Washington Football Team defense is starting to kick (butt) and take names. 

Given the talent assembled, it could be argued that it took too long ... but if the last six quarters of football are any indication of what is to come, buckle up; This could be fun. 

1. Turnover Party? 

Washington has a minus-one turnover differential entering the second half of the season. You might be able to win a lousy division with that ratio, but odds are, you won't win anything else. 

QB Kyle Allen tends to turn the ball over so the defense and special teams are going to have to make a louder statement. 

Kendall Fuller's been great but how about Ronald Darby? Deshazor Everett? 

A star on the rise could be Cole Holcomb, who had a breakout game in the win over the Cowboys. 

2. Get Home More Consistently:

Washington has a sack on more than 11% of their opponents pass attempts, which is fantastic, but that is largely because of the way their season started - with an eight-sack performance against the Eagles and one other big day. 

Before their six-sack performance against the Cowboys, coordinator Jack Del Rio's defense had eight combined sacks in the five games in between. 

READ: Kerrigan Asks For a Trade...Or Does He? 

The numbers: 14 sacks in two games combined and 22 overall. In other words, it's feast or famine. 

10-28-20 NFL GSIS STATS IMAGE
NFLGSIS.com

3. Control the Run: 

The only area that Washington was behind the league average on defense entering Week 8 was rushing yards allowed per game (123.3 per game). 

With the top-ranked pass defense (185.9), if the WFT can tighten that area up  a little bit, the burgundy and gold could be a top-10 defense in the end. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Does Washington Have a Wild (Card) NFL Playoffs Chance?

The coronavirus has ruined many things but it could lead to more of a chance that the Washington Football Team makes the NFL playoffs.

Chris Russell

Washington Adds CB to Practice Squad

The name 'Jordan' and Washington haven't always mixed well together but the Washington Football Team is giving it another try.

Chris Russell

BREAKING: Stalwart DE Ryan Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

BREAKING: Stalwart DE Ryan Kerrigan Asks Washington For Trade

Chris Russell

by

Beer is Food

Locked on Washington: Back From The Bye

The Washington Football Team returned to work on Monday and so did we, in podcast form, covering the latest from Ashburn

Chris Russell

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Kerrigan Wants Out Of Washington

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Washington Football Team DE's Moving? Plus A Source On Haskins' Availability And Thoughts On WR Ross

Chris Russell

Does Washington Want to Trade Haskins?

Is Dwayne Haskins on the move? If the Washington Football Team 'elects' to trade him, what would they have to gain?

Chris Russell

WATCH: Washington's Rivera on Cancer, Voting & the 'Least'

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera addresses the media on Monday morning for the first time since his cancer treatments finished.

Chris Russell

Washington Favored Over Giants: What's The Difference?

More than 3,000 fans will be allowed at FedExField for the first time this year Sunday against the New York Giants, and the WFT are early favorites.

Chris Russell

Top 3 Expectations for Washington Football Team - Offense

Nine games to the finish line. The Washington Football Team has a brutal December stretch ahead so the offense better get cranking now. Our Top 3 Expectations

Chris Russell

LOOK: Halloween Trick or Treat in Washington

LOOK: It's Halloween weekend, costume time ... Will the next two months be scary for the Washington Football Team?

Chris Russell