A Trade Up For Trey? What do the Expert Draft Analysts Say?

Should the Washington Football Team take a deep plunge and go for broke with Trey Lance, as has been heavily rumored?

ASHBURN -- With the Washington Football Team apparently hot on the trail of Trey Lance and considering a trade up to No. 4 to get him.

Now it's time to start taking a deeper look at the North Dakota State stud.

This week - Washington SI will features several stories from different angles on the quarterback that is reportedly the apple of the WFT's eyes.

Our 'Trade Up For Trey' Game plan looks like this:

**What the scouting analysts are saying

**Our 'Tale of Trey's Tape' view

**Why Should Washington Make this Move

**Why would they be crazy to make the move?

**Pulse of the Fan - Should the WFT be desperate or patient.

**Trey Lance - Inside the Numbers.

Let's get started with our analyst analysis

According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, his scouting guide called the 'Beast' --

* Lance wanted to play quarterback at Minnesota, but the Gophers recruited him as a safety.'

*Brugler noted that Lance is a "good-sized athlete who accelerates quickly." According to his Pro Day measurements, the former Bison stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 224 pounds.

READ MORE: Lance Lands in Washington? PFF Believes it's Possible

* Per Brugler's analysis Lance 'boasts a live arm and the ball pops off his hand with velocity, but he also shows the ability to layer throws with touch…natural passing instincts to locate secondary reads.'

Along with his physical skills, it's also noted that Lance doesn't panic and has a "strong presence in the pocket. Standing tall and allowing routes to develop, he's functional scrambling skills and runs with the toughness to break tackle attempts.

Brugler writes that Lance is "mature for his age" and well-respected in the NDSU program for his competitive nature.

“He was one of the hardest workers on the team and now he probably is the hardest worker on the team,” Fellow NDSU prospect Dillon Radunz said.

As for where Lance falls short , Brugler believes he has plenty of room to grow,

*His accuracy drops when throwing on the run, while 'his mechanics tend to get off-schedule and Lance is an 'inconsistent deep-ball passer, often overthrowing his targets.'

That last part should be especially worrisome considering how many times WFT QB's have overthrown wide-open receivers over the last five years.

One last thing that Lance needs to work on per Brugler is making quicker decisions.

'Needs to expand his vision and show better passing anticipation…too many one-read-and-run plays on tape,' per Brugler's report

CONTINUE READING: Best Player Available? What WFT Should Hope for at No. 19

Per ProFootballFocus.com's NFL Draft guide:

*'The tools are prodigious. Offensive coordinators must salivate watching him flick it 60-plus yards downfield one play then outrun a safety on the next.

But with just one season in a run-heavy offense against FCS competition, Lance is still a massive project as a passer.'

*PFF says Lance is "Taysom Hill with Legit Arm Talent.'

So Washington is supposed to put their future at severe risk for a 'massive project'?

Per The NFL Draft Bible (A SI.com's affiliated draft service)

Lance is No. 20 on their 'Hot 100 for 2021 - Best Overall Talents'

*The crew mentions that "Lance placed himself among the top signal-callers in the country regardless of level," after his 42 total touchdowns and no interception season in 2019.

* He was rarely faced with navigating pressure, both defensively and from in-game situations, making it rare that he has had to overcome adversity.

* The physical skill set is one that can clearly transition to the next level. The minute he steps foot on an NFL field, he will be among the most talented passers in the league.

Therein lies the problem. How many times have we seen talent get trumped by everything else in the NFL?