Trent Williams a Free Agent; A WFT Reunion?

A contract extension never came for Trent Williams in San Francisco. That could be a good thing, but ...

Trent Williams was traded by the Washington Football Team on the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The decision ended a stellar career here that started when he was the first-ever draft pick of the Mike Shanahan and Bruce Allen era.

Now - after a great year in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan and many coaches he's familiar with -- Williams is a free agent again.

Oh and the Washington Football Team still does not have a stud left tackle or anything close.

Sounds like a reunion could possibly be in the works, right?

Maybe. But we will suggest it would be a bad idea.

Williams was great and still is, but he's 32 and he wanted a divorce from the WFT organization unless they guaranteed him a bunch of his 2020 salary and more.

It's important to note that Williams was given an opportunity to “stay in the family” but wanted a break-up because he wasn't comfortable with the arrangement.

He had that right, chose to dig in his cleats, and essentially muscled his way out of NFL jail.

He didn't buy into what coach Ron Rivera was selling then, so now, a year later - the WFT should not consider him a likely buy-in guy now.

This is not a Kendall Fuller situation. Fuller was traded by a different administration and chose to come back home, when he was a free agent, to a new management structure.

Williams didn't want to be a part of the old administration (Bruce Allen) but more importantly, he didn't want to be part of the new one.

Maybe it was just an emotional stance at the time and cooler, more mature heads might prevail now ... but how do you continue to rebuild a culture and emphasize leadership and character if you reward a player in Williams who bucked that culture?

The problem for Washington and Ron Rivera is this: They still don't have a good enough solution at the position that Williams has anchored and largely dominated for so long.

Geron Christian has been mostly a bust and might not even make the 53-man roster. Cornelius Lucas was a nice 'find' but is far from a top-notch answer.

Saahdiq Charles was drafted moments after Williams was officially traded and was thought to be the natural replacement. He still might be despite being groomed at guard as well.

The problem for Charles? In 2020, he had more injuries (3) than snaps played in games (2) and while that might not be a fair indictment ... it's reality.

One possible solution to the overall tackle issue could be this: Taylor Moton, a 6-5, 325-pound right tackle from - you guessed it - the Carolina Panthers.

Moton has some experience on the left side but has almost exclusively worked on the right side.

Rivera and most of the staff already knows him and he's poised for a fairly large pay day, but still is entering the prime of his career.

Morgan Moses is the current WFT right tackle but could easily switch over to left tackle as he did late in the Detroit game and the next week against the Bengals.

This would give Washington plenty of positional versatility and a long-term solution on the right side of the line, especially if Brandon Scherff doesn't sign a multi-year extension. It wouldn’t match the Trent Williams-level talent. But it would sidestep the Williams-level concerns.

