Two Tom Brady Interceptions Give Washington Early Lead

    • November 14, 2021
    Two Tom Brady Interceptions Propel Washington to Early Lead Vs. Bucs

    Two quick picks now has Washington leading before halftime at home
    Did anyone else have Tom Brady having issues in D.C.? If so, congrats on winning Sunday NFL Bingo. 

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were an early favorite to win against the Washington Football Team. Maybe that still will happen by the time the fourth quarter arrives, but for now, it's all Washington. 

    WFT grabbed two early interceptions against Brady to take the 13-3 lead entering halftime. On both drives, the balls landed right in the hands of the Football Team's defenders. 

    Take the first one on the second drive of the game. Brady tried to find rookie Jaelon Darden across the middle of the field. Instead, cornerback William Jackson III would jump the route, causing the first turnover of the day. 

    It also marked Jackson's second interception since joining the D.C. franchise since signing this offseason. WFT would capitalize by settling for a 28-yard field goal from Joey Slye to make it 6-0. 

    On the next drive, Brady was efficient to begin the drive, but that would end. On first down, the 45-year-old tried to find Mike Evans, but the ball was well behind the receiver, landing in the hands of safety Bobby McCain. 

    Ten plays and 48 yards later, Washington would score its first touchdown as quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with wide receiver DeAndre Carter for the 20-yard score. 

    Brady so far has gone 4 of 8 for 43 yards. Heinicke continues to keep drives trending in the right direction, going 9 of 11 for 83 yards and the score. 

    Washington will begin the third quarter on offense. WFT could be without their star receiver Terry McLaurin, who left the locker room with a collarbone injury. According to Washington's PR staff, his status is questionable. And defensive star Chase Young also limped off early.

