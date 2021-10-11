Antonio Gibson: Steady for Unstable Washington

Talented players may represent the light at the end of the tunnel

There's no doubt NFL players are supreme athletes, even the ones on struggling teams like the Washington Football Team.

These are not average human beings. To be "bad'' in the NFL requires a level of talent and dedication the typical person doesn't possess.

Meanwhile, for teams not living up to their expectations, it's the good players who are typically leaned on to help get the organization out of the funk.

The Washington Football Team has some of those caliber players, and one is setting franchise marks, even as his team struggles to find its footing.

We're talking about running back Antonio Gibson.

In Sunday's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Gibson ran for two touchdowns while accounting for 60 yards on the ground and another 12 through the air.

Not a monstrous amount, but a consistent level of production from a guy playing through injuries, a guy who has been a steady contributor since joining the league.

The touchdown runs gave Gibson 14 rushing scores through 19 career games, which is top-20 among running backs all-time through the same amount of games.

His 14 touchdown runs are the fifth-most since he entered the league in 2020 - a mark made more impressive when you remember he missed two games, started just 10, and again, is playing with an injury this season.

By earning his third multi-score game of his young career, Gibson is also on pace to become the franchise's leader in that category, and currently has the most multi-score games through 19 played, in franchise history.

Entering the weekend, Gibson sat 19th in the NFL among running backs in carries with 59 through four games. His yards per carry average (4.4) was 11th among position peers with at least that amount of rushes this season.

He was also third among the group in receiving yards with 140, despite being targeted just 14 times, ranking eighth most among backs with a similar amount of carries in 2021.

When franchises look to turn their teams into true contenders, they have to identify their players worth building around. In just his second season, Gibson has proven to the Washington Football Team that he is one of them.