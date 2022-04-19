USC's Drake London Visits Commanders; Possible Pick at No. 11?

The USC Trojan could be the first wide receiver off the board.

USC receiver Drake London could end up being the top receiver in this NFL Draft class. Based off his production with the Trojans and his measurables, there's reason to think he'll be one of the first pass-catchers selected.

Could this mean he's in play for the Washington Commanders at No. 11?

There's certainly a chance, especially with the team hosting him for a top-30 visit Tuesday.

After electing to opt-out of USC's formal Pro Day earlier this month, London finally worked out for the first time in nearly six months privately Friday. It was reported that at least half of the NFL was in attendance, though the report did not specify if Atlanta was one of them.

London elected not to run the 40 as he still is not fully healthy from his broken ankle suffered last October. Everything else, however, was on display for scouts to see on film. London participated in cone drills and situational passing routes while also receiving his measurements.

When asked why he elected not to post his 40-time, London told reporters that he didn't want to risk suffering a setback that might make him unavailable Week 1 of the regular season.

"Everybody has six to eight weeks, a couple months to really train for that, whether it's broad jump or vertical," London said. "I was just trying to get back running."

The confidence London exudes is undeniable. When asked if he was the best receiver in the class, he said that scouts should "Watch the film. At the end of the day, I really don't have to blow by guys to catch the ball. I mean, I can, but I don't have to."

Even with a limited final season, London's production was near unmatched compared to several other top receiving prospects. In only eight games, the 6-3, 213-pounder recorded 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 12.3 yard per reception.

London also led the FBS in contested catches with 19 receptions.

"My body feels better, stronger, faster," London said. "I think I just matured in the game. And then the day this is like my second year really playing wide receiver really playing football. So I feel better by the day."

Adding veteran quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts likely takes Washington out of the conversation for a quarterback. Adding a high-end No. 2 to work alongside Terry McLaurin becomes a priority following the past two seasons.

McLaurin posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns while working with five different quarterbacks. The next receiver hasn't surpassed 600 yards or 45 catches on the year. Ron Rivera is expecting a breakout year from slot receiver Curtis Samuel and has high hopes for former third-round pick Dyami Brown.

Nothing can be promised and the Commanders still need weapons. The window to win in the NFC East is wide open, meaning every position that could be addressed should early.

When healthy, London very well could be that player. Based on his size, hands and route-running, the former Trojan has the tools to be a No. 1 receiver. Washington doesn't need speed, but rather size for the red zone, making London a potential target when on the clock at No. 11.