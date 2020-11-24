SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Victory Monday Cigars for the WFT Defense VS Cincinnati

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. -- Strike up the band for a Victory Monday around the nation's capital. Something that happens so few times that many of us operate as if the Washington Football Team has won a Super Bowl. 

In reality, a simple win over the struggling Cincinnati Bengals, who lost their stud quarterback, Joe Burrow, early in the third quarter, is nothing to write home about. That said, a win is a win. 

After a solid performance on Sunday, however, one question remains? Was this a case of good team football? or the happenstance of an injury to a critical piece of the Cincinnati puzzle?

Earlier in the day, we gave out our 'Victory Monday' celebration cigars to the offense. Now it is time to hand out some recognition for the other side of the ball, after the 20-9 win over Burrow's Bengals.

Ronald Darby: The Washington corner broke up two potential touchdown passes, one which led to a 34-yard missed field goal and had the fumble recovery on a Chase Young hit. 

Darby was graded an 88.6/100 by ProFootballFocus.com in coverage for the game and was targeted 13 times, allowing only five receptions for 52 yards with five tackles. 

Kendall Fuller: As it turns out, we were wrong about Fuller's role being elevated at free safety. Instead, Troy Apke played most of the game at the position and performed well enough as to be expected. 

Fuller had two passes defended the bounce-back effort, following a rough performance in Detroit. Per PFF, he was targeted nine times, allowing four receptions and 45 yards through the air. He also had two tackles. 

READ MORE: Franchise Quarterbacks An Issue

Jonathan Allen: Allen finished the day with three quarterback hits and three tackles on Sunday. Overall, according to PFF he finished with five pressures and was the second-highest graded defensive player for the game.

Tim Settle The highest-graded defensive player for Washington, Settle played just a handful of snaps compared to Allen but finished with four quarterback pressures and a sack. 

READ MORE: Young Gets the Best of Burrow Before Injury 

Chase Young: The rookie phenom showed up in a big way on Sunday, making impact plays in more ways than one throughout the game, as we wrote here. Despite that, Young made every difference in Washington's win, helping them inch closer to the division lead in the process. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Victory Monday Cigars for WFT Offense Against Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team got off to a better start than usual on Sunday, as they wore down the Bengals with the running attack en route to the 20-9 win.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday in Washington - And Playoff Talk As WFT Turns To Cowboys

The Washington Football Team is enjoying a 'Victory Monday' which is very rare around these parts. It's only their seventh win since November 11, 2018 - but it's an important one in the NFC East

Chris Russell

Young Vs. Burrow - And Washington Wins Top-Picks Bengals Battle

It might be unfair in the way it happened but Chase Young and the Washington Football Team got the better of Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals for one day - with no "bust'' along the way

Chris Russell

Washington Wins: 10 Takes to Kick Off Thanksgiving Week

The Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at FedExField. Plenty to like, some not to love & a terrible-looking injury.

Chris Russell

Washington 20, Bengals 9: 'Franchise QBs' A Deciding Issue

Washington Football Team 20, Cincinnati Bengals 9 - And Rookie Joe Burrow's Injury And 'Franchise QBs' Are A Deciding Factor

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Mike Fisher

Washington Ownership Debacle: Snyder Standing in Way?

Washington Football Team fans might say they are used to Dan Snyder standing in the way of real progress. But is he also standing in the way of a sale?

Chris Russell

Three Keys for a WFT Win Vs. Bengals

The Washington Football Team must show up early, stop the run and make the Bengals one dimensional and force turnovers Sunday.

Chris Russell

Did Washington Come Close to Drafting QB Joe Burrow?

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera admitted this week the obvious. The WFT would have taken Joe Burrow, if they had the chance.

Chris Russell

Washington Signs A DB - And Signals A DB Starter Change

The Washington Football Team Signs A DB - And Signals A DB Starter Change

Chris Russell