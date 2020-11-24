SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

Victory Monday Cigars for WFT Offense Against Cincinnati

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team didn't have an easy win on Sunday but they were dominant in the second half, en-route to a 20-9 victory over the Bengals. 

As usual, Washington was trailing at halftime, an issue we have seen all season long, though it was only a 9-7 deficit.

Just then, the defense got juiced up, and after an unfortunate injury to Cincy rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, Washington took control, establishing the running game, and locking down the Bengals' offensive attack. 

Instead of game balls to give out, which is what they do in the NFL, how about a 'Victory Cigar' on a rare 'Victory Monday'? 

LISTEN: We're 'Locked On' a Victory Monday for the WFT!

How rare? Washington has only won seven times since November 12, 2018, which, coincidentally, was the last time Alex Smith won a game as a starting quarterback

If you're doing the math at home, that is seven wins in 36 games. Obviously not ideal.

READ MORE: Ten Takes To Open Thanksgiving Week

Offense: Let's start with the Washington offensive line, who were able to wear down and gash the Bengals for 164 rushing yards on 34 attempts. Many of those attempts, 24 in fact, coming in the second half of the game.

The 'Hogs 3.0?' were dominant for most of the day against a depleted Bengals front, thanks in large part to the absence of Carlos Dunlap, who was traded to Seattle, and D.J. Reader, who was knocked out for the season with an injury.

After a successful day against Cincinnati, the next challenge for this offense is whether or not they are able to hold up against the significantly more talented front of the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. They must also face the undefeated Steelers in two weeks... a team that boasts one of the best defensive fronts in all of the NFL. 

Antonio Gibson already has eight rushing touchdowns in his rookie season through just ten games, as well as five in the last four on 119 rushing attempts this season. 

Antonio Gibson shakes Cinn © Brad Mills 2020 Nov 22
© Brad Mills | 2020 Nov 22

Gibson had only 33 career college rushing attempts but had eight receiving touchdowns last season.

CHECK OUT: Fish on Franchise QB's

Alex Smith: Smith started his second-straight game on Sunday, and did well to manage the game and keep Washington in a position to succeed.

Smith also took a couple of deep shots in the game, connecting with Terry McLaurin for 42 yards off of play-action in the first quarter, and drew a defensive pass interference call on a pass intended for Isaiah Wright near the end zone later in the game.

Smith did throw an interception in the game, which came off of a tip/deflection.

Scott Turner: The first-year offensive coordinator came out throwing to begin the game on Sunday, but after the flow of the game was established, wisely adjusted to a run-heavy attack, allowing the offensive line to get into a rhythm, and help protect Alex Smith. Turner also kept the Bengal defense on its toes, taking deep shots, using gadget plays, and use tempo to his team's advantage. 

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Victory Monday in Washington - And Playoff Talk As WFT Turns To Cowboys

The Washington Football Team is enjoying a 'Victory Monday' which is very rare around these parts. It's only their seventh win since November 11, 2018 - but it's an important one in the NFC East

Chris Russell

Young Vs. Burrow - And Washington Wins Top-Picks Bengals Battle

It might be unfair in the way it happened but Chase Young and the Washington Football Team got the better of Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals for one day - with no "bust'' along the way

Chris Russell

Washington Wins: 10 Takes to Kick Off Thanksgiving Week

The Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at FedExField. Plenty to like, some not to love & a terrible-looking injury.

Chris Russell

Washington 20, Bengals 9: 'Franchise QBs' A Deciding Issue

Washington Football Team 20, Cincinnati Bengals 9 - And Rookie Joe Burrow's Injury And 'Franchise QBs' Are A Deciding Factor

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Mike Fisher

Washington Ownership Debacle: Snyder Standing in Way?

Washington Football Team fans might say they are used to Dan Snyder standing in the way of real progress. But is he also standing in the way of a sale?

Chris Russell

Three Keys for a WFT Win Vs. Bengals

The Washington Football Team must show up early, stop the run and make the Bengals one dimensional and force turnovers Sunday.

Chris Russell

Did Washington Come Close to Drafting QB Joe Burrow?

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera admitted this week the obvious. The WFT would have taken Joe Burrow, if they had the chance.

Chris Russell

Washington Signs A DB - And Signals A DB Starter Change

The Washington Football Team Signs A DB - And Signals A DB Starter Change

Chris Russell

Washington Without Four (More?) Key Players for Bengals

The Washington Football Team is feeling the crunch of the second half of the schedule and an expanding injury list as they prep for Bengals

Chris Russell