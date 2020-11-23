LANDOVER, Md. - It was a third win of the season for the Washington Football Team on Sunday here at FedExField over the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-9. ... and if you look at the NFC East standings, you see it's an important one.

The win tied the entire season mark of 2019 (when WFT went 3-13) and now it's on to Thanksgiving Day in Dallas for the Cowboys, who came away with a surprise road win in Minnesota.

Perhaps Washington would have lost this game if Joe Burrow had not been injured early in the third quarter. Obviously, a reported torn ACL sucks and everyone feels awful - but the game is unrelenting.

Washington lost its starting quarterback two weeks ago to a likely season ending ankle injury. Of course, just over two years ago, Alex Smith suffered his compound fracture and coach Jay Gruden's crew only won one more game the rest of the way.

So WFT knows the feeling of loss ... and is now trying to get the hang of winning. And they now have to chance to be in first place if they can beat Jerry Jones and the 'Boys and stuff them like a bird.

How did the WFT beat the Bengals? We break it all down here on a 'Victory Monday' edition of the "Locked on Washington Football Team" podcast:

In the episode, you'll also hear from Chase Young on Burrow's injury, his forced fumble that helped save a touchdown and his first turkey day game. Also, Steven Sims Jr. scored his first touchdown of the year which put Washington up for good.

In our daily Google News updates -- we analyzed some of they keys to a WFT victory like the running game and the run defense.

And in case you can't get enough - we provided a quick splash here:

It's on to AT & T Stadium for a game that Washington begs to be a part of. The WFT controls its destiny and an opportunity to be in first place Thursday evening.