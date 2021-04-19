Wanna Bet? Washington Top NFL Draft Pick Will Be OT, LB Or QB

What is the biggest need for the Washington Football Team heading into the 2021 NFL Draft - and how does that coincide with what oddsmakers think will happen?

We believe we can fairly easily pinpoint the most immediate needs for the Washington Football Team as we roll toward the 2021 NFL Draft. But do the oddsmakers agree? And is "need'' what pick No. 19 - or even a trade-up move - should be all about?

We say the most pressing needs - that is, where the right guy taken at No. 19 might plug right in as a starter - are at linebacker and offensive tackle. Quarterback? That remains a matter of debate, inside and outside team QB.

And what does Vegas say? BetMGM offers its latest odds on Washington's first-round plan, and those odds go something like this:

Offensive lineman: +175

Linebacker: +325

Quarterback: +350

Cornerback: +800

Wide Receiver: +1000

Safety: +1200

Defensive lineman: +2000

Running back: +2200

Tight end: +5000

We think they've got this pretty much nailed down, barring a trade. We even think we might be able to pinpoint more than just the "needs'' and the "positions'' ... but also the players.

Offensive lineman? The local kid made good, Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, is a sensible projection at No. 19.

READ MORE: Darrisaw Dream: Premier O-Lineman Would Love To Be With WFT

READ MORE: Jabril Vs. Jamin: Which SEC Linebacker Should Washington Pick?

Linebacker? We've delved into a handful of candidates, including Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Kentucky's Jamin Davis, LSU's Jabril Cox and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Trade-Up For QB Trey Lance: All In Favor?

Quarterback? Our Chris Russell actually has a multi-part series on the specific chase involving North Dakota State's Trey Lance. And we're ready to supplement that concept with a WFT consideration of, oh, say, Stanford QB Davis Mills.

We've also analyzed the idea of wide receiver at 19, but tackle, linebacker and QB. The oddsmakers like those spots. And we like the aforementioned names.