Skip to main content

Daniel Snyder Effect: How Loyal Is Washington Commanders Fan Base?

Compared to all other team fanbases, how supportive are those who cheer for the team known as Commanders?

If you're a sports fan (short for "fanatic''), support and loyalty to your team can be something just short of a religious experience. To other sports fans, your very identity can be likened to the team you associate yourself with.

Tanya and Dan Snyder

Owner Daniel Snyder

Terry McLaurin

WR Terry McLaurin

USATSI_15365981

Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

But it's not just a personal experience. Cheering for a team gives fans the opportunity to share the emotional roller-coaster that comes along with loving a sports team.

Washington Commanders fans have certainly been subjected to ups and downs over the years, and not just on the field. Team owner Daniel Snyder is currently under investigation for both sexual misconduct and for hiding team revenue from the league.

Does that have an effect on the loyalty of Commanders fans?

The website OLBG studied data surrounding 121 American professional sports team's attendance, ticket prices, and social media following. According to the study, Washington ranks No. 111 with a support index of 2.7. The Commanders drew 1.08 million fans in 2021 with an average attendance of 63,691. The Commanders boast just 100,000 Instagram followers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

brownmclaurin
Play

A.J. Brown Trade: Can Washington Pair Star With Terry McLaurin?

A.J. Brown could be on the trading block this offseason and the Washington Commanders are on the look out for more help on the outside next to Terry McLaurin.

By Greg Patuto1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Terry McLaurin
Play

Trade Terry McLaurin: Why Would Commanders Do It?

It sounds far-fetched, but we've seen crazier things this offseason.

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
3 hours ago
drake london
Play

Commanders' Top 3 NFL Draft Priorities: Can Washington Fill Them?

An NFL.com article narrowed down the Washington Commanders' biggest needs to just three, but are they right?

By Anthony Wood6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Washington Commanders Helmets

Washington Commanders

WFT - New Uniforms

Washington Commanders

gettyimages-608721313-640x640

FedEx Field

By comparison, Washington's NFC East rivals fared much better. The New York Giants rank No. 23, the Philadelphia Eagles are No. 17, and the Dallas Cowboys are best in the division at No. 6 overall, and second only to the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 5 overall) in the NFL.

The most supportive fans belong to the NBA's Golden State Warriors, with a support index of 8.4 (out of 10). The Warriors attracted 1.57 million fans in attendance in 2021 and have amassed 21.7 million followers on Instagram.

The NHL's Florida Panthers are dead last on the list with a support index of 1.4.

These numbers, of course, are not an indictment of "you''; it can easily be argued that your passion for this team is "successful'' because of what a poor job the franchise has done in earning it.

brownmclaurin
News

A.J. Brown Trade: Can Washington Pair Star With Terry McLaurin?

By Greg Patuto1 hour ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Trade Terry McLaurin: Why Would Commanders Do It?

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
drake london
News

Commanders' Top 3 NFL Draft Priorities: Can Washington Fill Them?

By Anthony Wood6 hours ago
USATSI_17803663
News

Commanders NFL Draft: Top 5 Needs For Washington

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
dk wash
News

D.K. Metcalf Trade: Commanders Shortcut to Helping Carson Wentz?

By Mike FisherApr 3, 2022
Kyle Hamilton 2
News

Flawed Evaluation: Is Kyle Hamilton Still Washington Target at No. 11?

By David HarrisonApr 3, 2022
Tanya and Dan Snyder
News

Sell the Team? Should NFL Oust Dan Snyder After New Washington Commanders Financial Scandal?

By Mike FisherApr 3, 2022
Commanders-Carson-Wentz-Colts-2022-NFL-Offseason
News

Commanders Set Offseason OTA & Minicamp Dates

By Washington Football StaffApr 2, 2022