Washington 7-Round NFL Draft: Brugler Mock - 2 Big Steals?

This harvest of talent is keyed by the top two guys, both of whom bring speed and explosiveness to the Washington job.
The Washington Football Team's wait in this week's NFL Draft is almost over. And so will be the endless guessing and calculating and mocking.

But how about a top-quality "7-Round Mock Draft'' with some help from our pal Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who has assembled his own entire mock draft here.

Brugler - one of the best in the business - gets the WFT the following selections:

1-19 – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2-51 – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

3-74 – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

3-82 – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

4-124 – Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon

5-163 – Janarius Robinson, edge, Florida State

7-244 – Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

7-246 – Racey McMath, WR, LSU

This harvest of talent is keyed by the top two guys, both of whom bring speed and explosiveness to the job. 

Brugler on JOK: Washington has invested numerous first-round picks in the front seven and could do it again with a talent like Owusu-Koramoah. Whether he lines up over the slot or in a more traditional stack role, the Notre Dame product, who grew up just south of D.C., is a dynamic do-it-all defender.

READ MORE: Ranking The Top 10 LBs For The WFT

Our thoughts on the picks?

At No. 51 overall, the speedy Toney this late would be considered a huge steal thanks to his skill sets for Scott Turner’s system as a vertical option both inside and out.

With two third-round picks, Brugler gives Washington a No. 2 tight end in Miami’s Brevin Jordan. At No. 82, Washington bolsters the trenches by selecting Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown, and then comes more speed in Round 5 guys Oregon cornerback Graham Jr. and Robinson from Florida State.

Speed-wise, this represents a dynamic group for the WFT.

READ MORE: How Does Toney Fit The WFT?


