Washington 7-Round NFL Draft: Brugler Mock - 2 Big Steals?

The Washington Football Team's wait in this week's NFL Draft is almost over. And so will be the endless guessing and calculating and mocking.

But how about a top-quality "7-Round Mock Draft'' with some help from our pal Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who has assembled his own entire mock draft here.

Brugler - one of the best in the business - gets the WFT the following selections:

1-19 – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

2-51 – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

3-74 – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

3-82 – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

4-124 – Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon

5-163 – Janarius Robinson, edge, Florida State

7-244 – Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

7-246 – Racey McMath, WR, LSU

This harvest of talent is keyed by the top two guys, both of whom bring speed and explosiveness to the job.

Brugler on JOK: Washington has invested numerous first-round picks in the front seven and could do it again with a talent like Owusu-Koramoah. Whether he lines up over the slot or in a more traditional stack role, the Notre Dame product, who grew up just south of D.C., is a dynamic do-it-all defender.

Our thoughts on the picks?

At No. 51 overall, the speedy Toney this late would be considered a huge steal thanks to his skill sets for Scott Turner’s system as a vertical option both inside and out.

With two third-round picks, Brugler gives Washington a No. 2 tight end in Miami’s Brevin Jordan. At No. 82, Washington bolsters the trenches by selecting Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown, and then comes more speed in Round 5 guys Oregon cornerback Graham Jr. and Robinson from Florida State.

Speed-wise, this represents a dynamic group for the WFT.

