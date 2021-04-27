Washington 7-Round NFL Draft: Brugler Mock - 2 Big Steals?
The Washington Football Team's wait in this week's NFL Draft is almost over. And so will be the endless guessing and calculating and mocking.
But how about a top-quality "7-Round Mock Draft'' with some help from our pal Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who has assembled his own entire mock draft here.
Brugler - one of the best in the business - gets the WFT the following selections:
1-19 – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2-51 – Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
3-74 – Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
3-82 – Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
4-124 – Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon
5-163 – Janarius Robinson, edge, Florida State
7-244 – Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama
7-246 – Racey McMath, WR, LSU
This harvest of talent is keyed by the top two guys, both of whom bring speed and explosiveness to the job.
Brugler on JOK: Washington has invested numerous first-round picks in the front seven and could do it again with a talent like Owusu-Koramoah. Whether he lines up over the slot or in a more traditional stack role, the Notre Dame product, who grew up just south of D.C., is a dynamic do-it-all defender.
Our thoughts on the picks?
At No. 51 overall, the speedy Toney this late would be considered a huge steal thanks to his skill sets for Scott Turner’s system as a vertical option both inside and out.
With two third-round picks, Brugler gives Washington a No. 2 tight end in Miami’s Brevin Jordan. At No. 82, Washington bolsters the trenches by selecting Northern Iowa tackle Spencer Brown, and then comes more speed in Round 5 guys Oregon cornerback Graham Jr. and Robinson from Florida State.
Speed-wise, this represents a dynamic group for the WFT.
