Washington Adds CB to Practice Squad

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - As the Washington Football Team kicks off their second-half of the season, they've made a small roster addition to their expanded practice squad. 

Washington and coach Ron Rivera signed Jordan Brown, a defensive back out of South Dakota State. 

Brown was a seventh-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and has bounced around since, to the Raiders organization and to Jacksonville. 

Brown, a 6-0, 197 pound corner ,made it to the final cuts for the Bengals in 2019 and then was out of work for two months before hooking up with the Jaguars practice squad and then landing in Oakland a month later.

He signed a futures deal with the Raiders and then was waived early in training camp this year only to be re-signed to the practice squad in Vegas a month after that.

Brown ran a 4.51/40 and is a converted receiver.

His career ascension over his final three seasons statistically is impressive and he seems like a player that is always around the ball.

Now the question is could he turn into what Quinton Dunbar did in Washington.

Dunbar, a college receiver at Florida was flipped by Scot McCloughan and Jay Gruden in 2015 and slowly gained experience before developing into one of the better cover cornerbacks in the NFL.

The former Washington corner is two inches taller than Brown, which clearly helps when you have speed and athleticism but you never know how young players will develop.

Nobody thought Dunbar would turn out to be what he has become, before his mouth and attitude got him kicked to the curb by Rivera and the new regime.

It's one bit of trouble Washington avoided this summer. 

To be clear: We are not saying Brown will become Dunbar. The path from practice-squadder to standout is one not often traveled. But it's always worth the exploration. 

