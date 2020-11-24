SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

WFT at Cowboys: Two Standouts Return, Kicking Issue Lingers

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team were back on the practice fields on a sun-splashed Tuesday as they prepared to take off for Dallas on Wednesday afternoon. 

They'll hold a walk-through before leaving mid-afternoon as they get set a game against the Cowboys that just might ultimately define their season.

Win and they're in first place at 4-7 and enjoying 10 days off to prepare for the undefeated Steelers and a chance to shock the world. 

Lose and they're 3-8 - but perhaps more importantly, they lose your head-to-head edge over the Cowboys ... and the WFT would also be 2-3 in the NFC East.

While the Cowboys are dealing with an awful situation in their building and in their football family, Washington actually got some good news in terms of preparation for the game. 

Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin were back at practice after being listed as "DNP" in Monday's projected status were back on the field at the Inova Sports Performance Center. 

READ MORE: Monday's Injury Report for the Cowboys and Washington Football Team

READ MORE: Potential Potential Tragedy Strikes the Cowboys

The official list looks like this for Washington:

DNP: PK Dustin Hopkins (groin) 

Limited: WR Terry McLaurin (ankle); DE Ryan Anderson (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle) and OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle). 

Full: RB Antonio Gibson, CB Danny Johnson, WR Dontrelle Inman, LB Jared Norris.

McLaurin being limited is still something to watch, but WFT is allowed a huge sigh of relief that he was at least out there along with Gibson.

At some point, Hopkins will either get healthy, or, we might strongly speculate, get released. 

Something to watch: That crazy sun glare that infiltrates AT&T Stadium for late afternoon November and December games. It's been a problem for Washington before.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Cowboys Medical Emergency Causes Canceled Practice Ahead of Washington

Cowboys cancel practice for undisclosed medical emergency.

BriAmaranthus

Washington at Cowboys: 'Playoff Path' On The Line?

Washington at Dallas Cowboys On Thanksgiving, And Yes A 'Playoff Path' Is On The Line

Mike Fisher

Monday Injury Report - Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys

On a short week in the NFL, combined with the league-wide COVID protocols, the Washington Football Team & Dallas Cowboys are dancing to gameday.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday Cigars for the WFT Defense vs. Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team defense caught some breaks on Sunday, but also make some of their own good fortunes en route to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday Cigars for WFT Offense Against Cincinnati

The Washington Football Team got off to a better start than usual on Sunday, as they wore down the Bengals with the running attack en route to the 20-9 win.

Chris Russell

Victory Monday in Washington - And Playoff Talk As WFT Turns To Cowboys

The Washington Football Team is enjoying a 'Victory Monday' which is very rare around these parts. It's only their seventh win since November 11, 2018 - but it's an important one in the NFC East

Chris Russell

Young Vs. Burrow - And Washington Wins Top-Picks Bengals Battle

It might be unfair in the way it happened but Chase Young and the Washington Football Team got the better of Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals for one day - with no "bust'' along the way

Chris Russell

Washington Wins: 10 Takes to Kick Off Thanksgiving Week

The Washington Football Team beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at FedExField. Plenty to like, some not to love & a terrible-looking injury.

Chris Russell

Washington 20, Bengals 9: 'Franchise QBs' A Deciding Issue

Washington Football Team 20, Cincinnati Bengals 9 - And Rookie Joe Burrow's Injury And 'Franchise QBs' Are A Deciding Factor

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Breaking: Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Carted Off In Week 11 NFL Game at Washington

Mike Fisher