ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team were back on the practice fields on a sun-splashed Tuesday as they prepared to take off for Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

They'll hold a walk-through before leaving mid-afternoon as they get set a game against the Cowboys that just might ultimately define their season.

Win and they're in first place at 4-7 and enjoying 10 days off to prepare for the undefeated Steelers and a chance to shock the world.

Lose and they're 3-8 - but perhaps more importantly, they lose your head-to-head edge over the Cowboys ... and the WFT would also be 2-3 in the NFC East.

While the Cowboys are dealing with an awful situation in their building and in their football family, Washington actually got some good news in terms of preparation for the game.

Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin were back at practice after being listed as "DNP" in Monday's projected status were back on the field at the Inova Sports Performance Center.

The official list looks like this for Washington:

DNP: PK Dustin Hopkins (groin)

Limited: WR Terry McLaurin (ankle); DE Ryan Anderson (knee), S Deshazor Everett (ankle) and OT Cornelius Lucas (ankle).

Full: RB Antonio Gibson, CB Danny Johnson, WR Dontrelle Inman, LB Jared Norris.

McLaurin being limited is still something to watch, but WFT is allowed a huge sigh of relief that he was at least out there along with Gibson.

At some point, Hopkins will either get healthy, or, we might strongly speculate, get released.

Something to watch: That crazy sun glare that infiltrates AT & T Stadium for late afternoon November and December games. It's been a problem for Washington before.