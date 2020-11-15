Jeffrey Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the first-round of this past year's draft.

Terry McLaurin was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft that was expected to be the best special-teams player in the draft.

Instead, he's the best receiver on the Washington Football Team and seventh in yardage (692) among all NFL receivers, ahead of Davante Adams and 13th in receptions (50).

If there was any doubt after his rookie season, there's no question now. McLaurin is one of the better receivers in the league.

On Sunday in a 1 p.m ET kickoff, they'll clash in Motown. Two Buckeyes in Detroit.

For much of the game, they are expected to go head-to-head.

McLaurin battled Okudah in Columbus while both were teammates at The Ohio State University in 2017 and 2018.

McLaurin remembered this week former Buckeyes Eli Apple and Gareon Conley setting the tone in practice for how he would go toe-to-toe with Okudah in practice.

“My first one-on-one going against Jeff, I threw him on the ground,” McLaurin recalled this week with reporters. “It was completely legal, but he got up and was kind of confused, looking for the flag. His position coach was telling him this is how college football is now."

On Sunday, can McLaurin have an advantage again?

Okudah is 6'1 and almost 200 pounds. He has one interception so far in his rookie year and has allowed 29 reception on 41 targets per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

The young corner has been graded as just a 41.6/100.0 by PFF overall and had allowed a 103.4 passer rating against and 15.1 yards per reception.

Okudah lines up mostly on the left side but has traveled to the right side and the slot in Matt Patricia's defense. They appear to play a good amount of man to man coverage.

ProFootballFocus.com

Clearly, McLaurin's numbers are skewed a bit to the outside left because of last week's electrifying 68-yard touchdown catch-and run to that side ... but we should note that McLaurin has lined up 254 times on the left side of the Washington offense compared to 123 times on the right and 106 times in the slot.

This should all equal a significant matchup advantage for McLaurin and the 2-6 WFT and if he goes off, perhaps a win over 3-5 Detroit.