Washington at Lions Means Reunion Time

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - Adrian Peterson isn't the only player scheduled to be on the field Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit that might have something extra to prove. 

Former Lions players Logan Thomas, J.D. McKissic and starting left tackle Cornelius Lucas might have a little motivation as well. 

Thomas and McKissic both played for the moribund Detroit franchise last year, while Lucas signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent and was there from 2014-16.

Jon Bostic was also in Detroit in '16, so perhaps we could throw him into the reunion mix. 

“It just depends on the player. I can’t imagine guys getting caught up on that stuff, I really can’t. Take it for what it is," Ron Rivera said Friday.  "Take it as the stories that are being made that are being written by you guys. Really, that’s where most of the talk comes from. I don’t know why, but it always seems like that. That’s one of the top stories is that: ‘Oh, he was cut by this team.’ To be quite honest, I think more is made out of it from the media folks than needs to be. That’s just my opinion.”

Lucas played in 35 games for the Lions and started six. As we profiled this week, he was the highest graded offensive tackle in the NFL last week via ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) and is the only tackle in the league that hasn't allowed a single pressure with 45 or more snaps played. 

Clearly, the jury is still out on "Big Luc" as a left tackle but at 6-8 and about 315, his massive frame, 36-inch-plus arms and experience with multiple teams at least gives him a chance, despite playing two snaps at left tackle between his rookie year and the game against Dallas a few weeks ago. 

Logan Thomas was only in Detroit for a season playing in all 16 games and started three for the Lions. Thomas had 16 catches for only 173 yards and a touchdown (against Washington, ahem). 

Thomas already has 24 catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns in his first eight games in Washington, although he did have two critical drops last Sunday. 

Still, his time in the Motor City gave him a transformational year as a tight end, which has led Thomas having some moderate success in his first year in Washington. 

Detroit has recent first-round pick T.J. Hockenson at the position, so clearly Thomas has been given more of an opportunity in D.C. 

McKissic was only in Detroit for last year as well, racking up 38 rushing attempts for 205 yards and 34 receptions for 233 yards and a score while playing all 16 games. 

Already in Washington, in just eight games, McKissic has 35 rushes for 168 yards. With three carries and 37 yards on Sunday, he'll tie his production from last year. 

Just as important --  McKissic already has equaled his total amount of receptions from last year (34), exceeded his targets (47-> 42) and yardage total (248 --> 233). McKissic does not have a touchdown yet with the WFT.

Bostic is part of a linebacker group that coach Ron Rivera roasted in his Wednesday press conference. And all of these fellas are part of a 2-6 WFT team that hopes Sunday against 3-5 Detroit makes for a happy reunion.

