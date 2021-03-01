Washington BREAKING: QB Alex Smith & WFT to Part Ways

It's all over for Alex Smith in Washington. ‘When?’ is about to be ‘now’

ASHBURN, Va. -- The long-expected news is here and while not official yet, it's just a matter of “when” and not “if” .... As it has been for a long time.

The Washington Football Team is set to part ways with the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, Alex Smith.

Let's make one thing clear off the top: This has absolutely zero to do with the controversial GQ interview that popped up last week, in which Smith criticized the organization for its approach to his comeback.

READ MORE: Alex Smith's Controversial GQ Interview

Nothing.

This decision was essentially made in December and only further strengthened by Smith's lack of availability for the wild-card playoff game against the eventual champion Bucs.

Washington has already re-signed Taylor Heinicke, and Kyle Allen is an exclusive rights free agent expected to return in 2021. Steven Montez is still under contract as well.

Smith missed the Seattle and Carolina regular-season games plus a little more than half of the win against San Francisco. He returned for the Week 17 division-clinching win and led Washington on a touchdown drive to open the game, and to close the first half, before struggling with his right leg in the second half.

READ MORE: Alex Smith Wins Comeback Player of the Year Award

The writing has been all over the wall. Coach Ron Rivera tried to be diplomatic but it was impossible to ignore his messaging.

Washington, in its view, can't count on Smith even at a reduced salary cap figure because of health, age and limited mobility.

The WFT now stands to have a dead cap hit of approximately $8.6 million in 2021 to get out of the remaining two years of Smith's now non-guaranteed contract. They can save about $14 million overall this year even with the dead cap charge. ... and as expected, they will move on in search of QB help.