Washington Clinches NFC East and Playoff Birth in 20-14 Win Over Eagles

The Washington Football Team claimed their first NFC East title and playoff birth since 2015 on Sunday Night, when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 at Lincoln Financial Field

The Washington Football Team won its first NFC East title since 2015 on Sunday night, taking down the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 at Lincoln Financial Field, and clinching a playoff birth in the process.

Despite the 7-9 record, first-year coach Ron Rivera somehow managed to cap off a dramatic regular season filled with controversy, personal troubles, and a worldwide pandemic on the right note, leading his team back from a 1-5 record to an improbable postseason birth.

It wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing game to watch, but Washington (thanks in part to some help from Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's questions quarterback decision down the stretch) was able to hold off an Eagles comeback bid, holding them scoreless in the second half.

READ MORE: Washington Signs 'Right-Way' Standout

As a team, Washington's defense was once again at the center of their success, holding Philadelphia to just 192 yards of total offense, including just 72 yards passing from Jalen Hurts, and forced three turnovers.

Rookie Chase Young, who was named a team captain just a week prior, unsurprisingly led the way for Washington defense, finishing with a sack, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits, while disrupting the Eagles passing attack all night long.

On the other side of the football, the Football team didn't fare much better than their counterparts but was able to muster just enough production to make a difference with quarterback Alex Smith back at the helm.

READ MORE: Washington To Host Bucs and Brady in Playoffs?

Smith ended the game completing 22 of his 32 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Running back Antonio Gibson also joined the 1,000-yard club on Sunday night, rushing for 75 yards on 19 carries.

Following the win, the WFT will head into the wild card of the playoffs, where they will take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 pm ET at FedEx Field.

It will be the first playoff start for Alex Smith since 2018 when he was at the helm for the Kansas City Chiefs 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium.