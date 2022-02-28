Washington Pre-Combine Mock Draft: Which QB Do Commanders Grab?

The Washington Commanders adding perhaps the top quarterback in the class in their pre-combine mock draft

The NFC East always threatens to be a wide-open race each season. Is 2022 the year where the Washington Commanders become front-runners for the next several years?

Quarterback has been the top need for Washington all offseason, but it's not the only position on the Commanders roster that needs attention. However, after going 7-10 missing out by just two games to make it back to the postseason, there’s no denying the team’s offseason plans hinge on how coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew address the need.

The next week could help dictate what Washington does when on the clock at No. 11. Looking at the top needs, and using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, here's Washington SI's full mock draft entering a week at Lucas Oil Stadium.

NOTE: No trades will be featured in mock draft, including ones involving adding a quarterback this offseason

Round 1, No. 11: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Taylor Heinicke is better-used as a backup and for this exercise, the Commanders can't trade for a quarterback. If they did, the 11th pick likely would be included in any deal for someone like Houston’s Deshaun Watson or the Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

Pickett is consistent with his throws downfield. Although he doesn't have that zip like other passers, he does possess the accuracy, poise and decision-making skills that will help him translate faster than other names in the class. He's similar to New England's Mac Jones, meaning Washington will rely on completions rather than highlight throws.

Round 2, No. 42: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Adding a quarterback on offense isn't the only thing Washington needs. Former first-rounder Jamin Davis struggled mightily when asked to play the "MIKE" role.

If one were to watch Muma and Cincinnati Bengals' linebacker Logan Wilson, it would be hard to find a difference. Muma is a wrap-up tackler who wore the green dot for the Cowboys' and commanded the defense the past two years. He also has a knack for making plays in coverage across the middle of the field.

Round 3, No. 74: Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

Unless the Commanders find a way to lock up Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff in the coming days without the franchise tag, he's hitting the open market. After placing the tag on him twice, Washington must be smart with its money, meaning letting him walk could be the best plan.

Smith has the tools to contribute early in his career. During his time with the Hokies, he was a three-year starter and helped form one of the better run-blocking duos in 2020 along with now Minnesota Vikings' tackle Christian Darrisaw. He could fill the void left by Scherff and offer value in run blocking for Antonio Gibson and Jarrett Patterson.

Round 4: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Perhaps safety won't be a concern if Washington re-signs Bobby McCain. For now, Kam Curl is better used in run support, meaning the Commanders need a defender deep. Joseph possess the speed, backpedal and ball skills to consistently break up passes from the free safety. Last season, he also showed off his ball skills, recording a career-best five interceptions.

Round 6: Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

Gibson is coming off a 1,000-yard season, but JD McKissic is about to test free agency. Washington needs a player who can help in pass protection, but also back up the production missing from McKissic. Brooks is physical in pass pro and rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three seasons with the Sooners. He fits.

Round. 7: Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State

Logan Thomas is coming off a torn ACL. Both Sammis Reyes and John Bates are entering their second season and need to have a little push to improve. Deese needs to improve as a receiver, but he's strong and loves to help in run blocking.