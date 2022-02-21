If Aaron Rodgers Stays, Should Commanders Trade For Other Packers QB?

Jordan Love could end up being a cost-affordable deal for the Washington Commanders at quarterback this offseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be leaving Lambeau Field in the coming weeks. If so, he'll command top price on open market for teams looking to trade for his services.

But maybe Rodgers isn't the only quarterback Green Bay employs that the Washington Commanders should be looking to acquire. Entering his third season, Jordan Love remains on the bench while the 37-year-old Rodgers continues to walk away with MVP trophies.

Our view: Washington should inquire about Rodgers' status with the organization and make an offer. If that fails, pivoting to Love might be the more cost-affordable, yet also promising, option.

Love's limitations are broken down into two different sections. First, the Packers have Rodgers still playing at a career-high level. Over the past two years, the veteran has led Green Bay to a 26-7 record while throwing for a combined 8,460 yards and 85 touchdowns. Rodgers also has completed 69.8 percent of his passes and 116.7 passer rating.

There's no reason to let Love see the field. Rodgers isn't slowing down any time soon.

This isn't to say that Love is starting material; we can't know that. We do know this: When Rodgers missed time with COVID-19, Love struggled to find balance in coach Mike LaFleur's system.

In his lone start against the Kansas City Chiefs, Love completed 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards and tossed a late fourth-quarter touchdown in the 13-7 loss. He posted a 69.5 passer rating and averaged 5.5 yards per attempted pass.

None of that screams "starting-caliber option'' right away. That doesn't mean Washington can't fix his flaws and turn him into something capable down the line in an offense that might better cater to his skills.

The only way Love can improve is with reps. He possesses big-arm potential, but his decision-making needs work. That doesn't happen while riding the pine and watching a future Hall of Fame quarterback play all four quarters.

The Commanders, who currently own the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, wouldn't be paying much. Adding a quarterback like Rodgers, the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson or the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson would cost multiple first-rounders, several mid-round selections and likely a proven player.

Love - it would seem - might come at a bargain. How much? Washington can only find out one way.

The Commanders need a quarterback to stabilize their franchise. Love needs a fresh start and in-game reps. If he has the tools to turn things around, this might end up being the name that finally ends the question of who is Washington's long-term starter.