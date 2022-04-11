ESPN's Adam Schefter Apology for Dwayne Haskins Tweet: 'I Wish …’

The ESPN reporter came under fire Saturday following his news-breaking tweet about Haskins' tweet.

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle in South Florida. He was 24 years old, and while most of the NFL community is in mourning, they are also expressing their displeasure with ESPN's Adam Schefter - who broke the news Saturday morning while highlighting the player’s career “struggles” following his tragic death.

Dwayne Haskins

In the reporting tweet, Schefter wrote: “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

Schefter removed the tweet shortly after and issued an apology on his podcast Monday afternoon.

"First I wanted to address the death of Dwayne Haskins and the tweet I posted this weekend," Schefter said. "It was insensitive, it was a mistake, and I can assure you it was not my intention. I wish I would have that tweet back."

"The focus should have been on Dwayne, who he was as a person, a husband, a friend, and so much more. I wanted to apologize to Dwayne's family, his friends, the players in the National Football League and offer my condolences to everyone close to Dwayne. And in the way I failed Saturday, I want to direct attention to ensure that Dwayne is remembered properly."

Dwayne Haskins

Schefter then went on to give a small tribute to Haskins, talking about the QB’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers this past season and how he was working toward possibly claiming the starting job for next season.