Can Andrew Norwell's Career Bounce Back With Commanders?

Andrew Norwell has big shoes to fill, but he's proven that he can be elite in the past. Can he replicate that in Washington?

Four years ago, Andrew Norwell was the premier free agent amongst offensive linemen. After signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Norwell slowly moved back to earth and eventually got lost in the shuffle on the NFL's worst team for the past two seasons.

Now, he's come to Washington to replace Brandon Scherff and while he might not be as strong, he has the potential to be a strong value addition for the Commanders.

We spoke to Jaguar Report's John Shipley to learn more about Norwell and what his fit could look like for the Commanders.

1. Norwell came to Jacksonville on a massive contract after the Jaguars made an improbable run to the AFC Championship Game. Did he live up to the hype?

Shipley: Not quite. Norwell is better than many likely give him credit for inside of Jacksonville, but he was far from great. The Jaguars acted like big winners in 2018 after signing the former All-Pro guard, noting they wanted to pay for a guard in 2018 and not 2017 because of the evaluation of the players. Norwell had some bad moments in Jacksonville but overall he was a solid starting guard when healthy and not someone who was frequently the worst player on the line.

2. Norwell's new contract is set for 2 years, $10 million. Is that a fair valuation?

Shipley: Honestly that seems like a bit of a steal for Washington if Norwell can remain healthy. That was always a struggle for Norwell in Jacksonville, but he still has the floor of a serviceable starting guard. I would have thought he would get slightly more on the free agent market, even at his age.

3. What are Norwell's biggest strengths?

Shipley: Norwell has had some down moments as a pass-blocker during his tenure in Jacksonville, but he was still mostly a better pass blocker than run blocker. Norwell was a consistent force in this regard for the Jaguars, offering more steady protection than the other options up and down the offensive line. While his lowlights look especially bad, he was still more consistent than not as a pass blocker.

4. What are Norwell's biggest weaknesses?

Shipley: Run blocking consistency is not something the Jaguars ever really got out of Norwell. He matched up well against upper-tier pass-rushers but as a run-blocker, it was a different story. Great defensive linemen made him look bad, but so did average ones as well. He simply doesn't get the movement in the running game or have the consistency to be a strength there.

5. What do you foresee Norwell's career looking like in Washington?

Shipley: I think he is a fine stop-gap at guard for the next two seasons. He isn't someone who is going to make Washington's needs change significantly, but he does eliminate the need to find an answer at the position in the draft. Washington will need an upgrade sooner than later, but Norwell can make it work as a starter for a few seasons.