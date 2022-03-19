Bad Business: Commanders Lose Major Sponsor

Turns out Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke isn't the only one who can't land their desired beer sponsorship.

On Friday, Anheuser-Busch declined to renew their association with the Commanders, though no specific reason was given at the time.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images The Washington Commanders crest Sky Sports The Washington Commanders uniforms Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke hands the ball off to fullback Alex Armah

The move is surprising mainly because of the Anheuser-Busch's longstanding relationship as one of the biggest NFL sponsors.

"We remain fully committed to Washington football fans," a company spokesperson told The Washington Post. "And we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with the NFL and our other 26 team partners to create meaningful experiences and connections for fans across the country."

Previously, the team had lost two other sponsors, as medical companies Inova and Medliminal both cut ties with the organization.

Anheuser-Busch makes three. Those business losses could ramp up the pressure on the league to take appropriate action against owner Dan Snyder for the long list of accusations concerning misconduct within the organization.

Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder Washington Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder (right) with quarterback Carson Wentz (center) and head coach Ron Rivera (left)

"We're exploring options in the alcohol category and looking for a strategic partner that will join us in the next era of Washington football," a spokesperson for the team told ESPN. "The team believes there is tremendous upside in the alcohol sponsorship category of for the Commanders."

Major sponsors have threatened to pull out of deals with the team before, as pressure from FedEx and Nike both contributed to the eventual changing of the franchise name and logos.

With a major company like Anheuser-Busch pulling out, it remains to be seen whether others sponsors will follow suit, and if such an exodus might finally result in repercussions for Snyder beyond not being in photo ops with new quarterback Carson Wentz.