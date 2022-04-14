Skip to main content

Antonio Gibson on Commanders: 'We're Going to Change Our Whole Organization'

The Washington Commanders need to begin to win to change the narrative around the team.

The Washington Commanders have received plenty of negative attention during the offseason -- and this is nothing new.

From the name of the team to the stadium to the ownership, there are many reasons why the NFL world gets on Washington. Not to mention, the team has not had much success on the field.

Antonio Gibson believes that this is going to change moving forward.

According to Aaron Wilson, Gibson vows that the Commanders will "change the whole organization."

"We get a lot of backlash on the team. We're tired of it. We just got to show' em. We don't get that talk if we're winning games. We got to start winning games and people forget about all that. That's what we plan on doing."

Washington has not won a postseason game since 2005. Since that year, the Commanders have been over .500 just four times and have won the NFC East on three separate occasions. 

The lack of success in Washington is a narrative that is getting worse with the off-the-field issues. The front office has made changes in hope of improving on the field.

Carson Wentz was brought in to solve the issues under center. Terry McLaurin will discuss a contract extension with the team while they have a chance to target a No. 2 receiver in the draft. J.D. McKissic was brought back to solidify the backfield along with Gibson, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season.

"I feel like we're making a lot of changes. We're building. We're working to change our whole organization. around. It's a new start. We're going to rock with it. I love the new uniforms and ready to get out here and show people what we got," Gibson said.

With the severity of the discussions off the field regarding Dan Snyder and the Commanders, it is unknown if winning will completely eliminate this backlash. One thing we do know is that Washington has a chance to compete this season and it would ease the pain for fans moving forward.

