Skip to main content

Washington 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson, DaRon Payne & Deshaun Watson on the Move

Washington, Seattle and the third team, the Houston Texans, will be involved in some high-level moving and shaking as this offseason progresses.

Three teams with needs.

Three teams with assets.

A blockbuster three-way trade that in the end allows the Washington Commanders to net Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the brainchild of media guy JPFinlayNBCS, and as we parse through it, we can argue "too much given'' or "not enough gained.''

payne trade

But we cannot argue that the concept lacks intrigue. Nor can we argue that Washington, Seattle and the third team, the Houston Texans, won't be involved in some high-level moving and shaking as this offseason progresses.

First, to the concept:

*Washington sends out a trio of first-round picks, and defensive lineman Daron Payne to Houston.

*Washington also sends a second-round pick to Seattle.

*Houston sends Deshaun Watson to Seattle.

*Seattle sends Russell Wilson to Washington.

How does all of this fit with what we know?

Recommended Articles

payne trade
Play

Washington 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson, Daron Payne & Deshaun Watson Move

Washington, Seattle and the third team, the Houston Texans, will be involved in some high-level moving and shaking as this offseason progresses.

By Mike Fisher
53 seconds ago
53 seconds ago
pete jay
Play

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Misses Out on Saints Job

Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden is in the carousel. But no longer in New Orleans.

By Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
russ wash
Play

Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? 'Great Fit,' Says David Carr

A year ago, coach Ron Rivera did not want to overpay for help at the position. Now, he's openly expressing his willingness to shoot his shot on a QB acquisition.

By Mike Fisher
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

*Washington is ready to inch near all-in on a difference-making QB star "like Wilson.''

*Houston and Watson want to part ways, and the Texans have long-planned on landing this level of package (three firsts plus more).

*Seattle and Wilson have spent the year exploring a breakup.

What are the obstacles?

*Washington would be "mortgaging its future'' on a Robert Griffin III level - only Wilson is expensive and 33. Risky.

*Houston can't engineer this or any other deal, almost certainly, until Watson extracts himself from his legal mess. Any team taking him on without that? Risky.

russ wash
Deshaun Watson Knees © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
payne d

*Seattle would be getting a younger star QB - but Watson has veto power over any trade destination. Oh, and the cost of paying the player and the cap on the exiting Wilson ($16 million dead money) and the entering Watson ($35 million salary) is prohibitive.

We would argue for simplicity: Why wouldn't Washington simply go straight to Houston to deal for Watson (and maybe try to "win the trade'') or simply go straight to Seattle to deal for Wilson?

The point of the exercise, though, is an interesting one. ... and the issues and people involved can be the right ones.

payne trade
News

Washington 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson, Daron Payne & Deshaun Watson Move

By Mike Fisher
53 seconds ago
pete jay
News

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Misses Out on Saints Job

By Mike Fisher
1 hour ago
russ wash
News

Russell Wilson Trade to Washington? 'Great Fit,' Says David Carr

By Mike Fisher
18 hours ago
Washington Commanders Template
News

NFL Officially Set to Make Dan Snyder Investigation Public

By Timm Hamm
21 hours ago
Jason Wright
News

Virginia House Passes Bill for New Stadium; What's Next For Commanders?

By Andrew Oliveros
Feb 18, 2022
chase aaron
News

Commanders Would Trade Chase Young for Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson Level QB: Report

By Mike Fisher
Feb 18, 2022
pete h
News

Washington Commanders Coach Pete Hoener Retires; Ron Rivera Hires Vet Replacement Juan Castillo

By Washington Football Staff
Feb 18, 2022
Russell Wilson
News

Super Bowl Champion Picks Washington as Russell Wilson's Best Landing Spot

By David Harrison
Feb 18, 2022