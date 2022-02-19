Washington 3-Way Blockbuster Trade Idea: Russell Wilson, Daron Payne & Deshaun Watson Move

Washington, Seattle and the third team, the Houston Texans, will be involved in some high-level moving and shaking as this offseason progresses.

Three teams with needs.

Three teams with assets.

A blockbuster three-way trade that in the end allows the Washington Commanders to net Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the brainchild of media guy JPFinlayNBCS, and as we parse through it, we can argue "too much given'' or "not enough gained.''

But we cannot argue that the concept lacks intrigue. Nor can we argue that Washington, Seattle and the third team, the Houston Texans, won't be involved in some high-level moving and shaking as this offseason progresses.

First, to the concept:

*Washington sends out a trio of first-round picks, and defensive lineman Daron Payne to Houston.

*Washington also sends a second-round pick to Seattle.

*Houston sends Deshaun Watson to Seattle.

*Seattle sends Russell Wilson to Washington.

How does all of this fit with what we know?

*Washington is ready to inch near all-in on a difference-making QB star "like Wilson.''

*Houston and Watson want to part ways, and the Texans have long-planned on landing this level of package (three firsts plus more).

*Seattle and Wilson have spent the year exploring a breakup.

What are the obstacles?

*Washington would be "mortgaging its future'' on a Robert Griffin III level - only Wilson is expensive and 33. Risky.

*Houston can't engineer this or any other deal, almost certainly, until Watson extracts himself from his legal mess. Any team taking him on without that? Risky.

*Seattle would be getting a younger star QB - but Watson has veto power over any trade destination. Oh, and the cost of paying the player and the cap on the exiting Wilson ($16 million dead money) and the entering Watson ($35 million salary) is prohibitive.

We would argue for simplicity: Why wouldn't Washington simply go straight to Houston to deal for Watson (and maybe try to "win the trade'') or simply go straight to Seattle to deal for Wilson?

The point of the exercise, though, is an interesting one. ... and the issues and people involved can be the right ones.