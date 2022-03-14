The Washington Commanders will have a big hole to fill with Brandon Scherff leaving in free agency.

It was highly unlikely that the Washington Commanders would bring Brandon Scherff back this offseason. And on Monday that unlikeliness became reality.

It was announced on Monday that the All-Pro guard is expected to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Getty Images Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Scherff was one of the longest-tenured player in Washington. He was selected with the fifth-overall pick in 2015 and quickly turned into one of the top guards in the league. Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowler and earned a First Team All-Pro nod in 2020. He played under the franchise tag last season after the two sides could not come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

It is likely that the Commanders were preparing for Scherff to depart which means there should already be a plan in place for an offensive line that was suffered some injuries last season.

Chase Roullier suffered a fractured fibula in Week 8 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. He was one of four centers to be featured by the Commanders at some point throughout the season. Having Roullier back will give Washington its leader back at one of the most important positions on the offensive line.

More players will be back. Charles Leno signed a three-year contract extension and will continue to man the left tackle spot. Ereck Flowers will enter the final year of his contract and solidify the left side of the line at guard.

Cornelius Lucas and Sam Cosmi spent time at right tackle last season and of course, Scherff was on the interior. Now, Cosmi or Wes Schweitzer will have to step up. If Washington decides to replace from within, Cosmi or Schweitzer seem like the best options. Saahdiq Charles will also be in the mix.

The team could also fill the vacancy in free agency. With the current cap situation in Washington, the front office could target a player like Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett. The Commanders could also target a veteran who will bring experience and not break the bank.

When looking at all options, it remains likely that Washington replaces Scherff from within. This is a unit that has played well in recent years and will have to continue with Carson Wentz under center.