Commanders 'Burning Question'? Will Wentz Fly Again With Washington?

One NFL analyst's look at Washington's offseason and the question still needing answered

Before the players had made their final exit from the 2021 NFL Season the hunt was on for a new quarterback to lead the Washington Commanders.

After faltering in their attempts to bring Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to the team, Washington pulled the trigger on acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

A trade that has drawn much criticism since it happened, involving a quarterback with no shortage of critics himself.

While some of the criticism has faded as most prepare to judge the work on the field instead of the speculation and reputation from previous stops, Wentz is still the biggest question mark on the team for most, including NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

"The first-round pedigree continues to give Wentz shots despite evidence that he is an inconsistent quarterback who doesn't raise the play of those around him," Patra wrote in a recent column on questions surrounding every NFC team this season. "His dismal end to the 2021 season...left the Colts begging for someone to take him off their hands. They found a desperate mate in Washington...Washington has pieces to make noise in the NFC East, starting with star receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson. But if Wentz is an inaccurate mess again, it'll be back to the drawing board in 2023."

Sharp words from Patra, but far from the first time we've read or heard similar thoughts published.

Still, I have to wonder if Patra - and others - aren't putting too much on Wentz's potential with Washington, forgetting this is a defensive-minded head coach with an offensive coordinator who went very run-heavy when not playing from behind.

Instead of relying on Wentz to elevate the team if the Commanders are simply asking him to not torpedo their chances while leaning on Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Jaret Patterson, and one of the potential draft picks the team has visiting, then the question turns from the quarterback's ability to shine onto the defense.

This isn't to say the Washington Commanders won't need Wentz to step up from time to time, rather maybe he isn't coming to be the hero the Philadelphia Eagles thought they were drafting back in 2016.