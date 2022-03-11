Skip to main content

Commander Carson Wentz? Washington Fans Don't Like It

Washington fans aren't happy that former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was traded to the Commanders.

Washington Commanders On SI.com did a poll asking fans if they liked or didn't like the Commanders trading for quarterback Carson Wentz.

The majority didn't.

Wentz is lined up to be the 11th starting quarterback in Washington since Robert Griffin III. That's a lot of turnover. Is the turnover over?

"Commanders fans have been through so much for so many years," one fan said on Twitter. "Nobody has the indescribable quality of being able to make football utterly joyless in the very specific way Carson Wentz does."

Ouch.

Another fan went as far as to say the entire Washington front office and staff should be fired. While that is unrealistic, coach Ron Rivera and his staff eventually could be on the hot seat if this move doesn't work out.

"Washington fans gotta root for Carson Wentz now?" a fan said on Twitter. "Lol, this gotta be the last straw for them."

Not all fans were against the trade. A Commanders fan said that Wentz is the best quarterback Washington has had since Kirk Cousins.

"Carson Wentz, to me, is a significant upgrade over Taylor Heinicke," the fan said on Twitter. "Wentz ... could play good enough to get this team into the playoffs if they can stay healthy." 

Wentz spent five years with the Philadelphia Eagles and even their fanbase is trolling Washington's latest trade.

"This has some serious [Donovan] McNabb to D.C. vibes," an Eagles fan said on Twitter. "This is hilarious. Can't lose to Carson Wentz, fellas. Can't do it."

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback will be a Commander when the trade is made official next week.

