Jimmy Garoppolo: A Bullet Dodged For Commanders?

It looks more and more like the Commanders' decision to pass on Jimmy Garoppolo was the right one

The Washington Commanders took their sweet time finding their quarterback for 2022. After failing to make deals for Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson, some say the team settled for Carson Wentz. 

Other quarterbacks were available, as Mitchell Trubisky, Jameis Winston, and Jimmy Garoppolo were all at some point rumored to be possible Washington targets.

Garoppolo, though, maybe more so than any other quarterback, was linked to the Commanders. In fact, he was the odds-on favorite to be the team’s next signal-caller for the better part of a month.

11594790-7129-4F04-8FFE-A305B48D0244

Carson Wentz

Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky

Jameis Winston © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jameis Winston

Washington unexpectedly chose Wentz, which might have been the better choice considering what San Francisco is now asking for Garoppolo. The 49ers are demanding a first-round pick in exchange for their eighth-year pro. 

Pro Football Talk offered another update on Garoppolo's future with the 49ers:

The problem arises from the full set of circumstances surrounding his situation. The biggest problem, as one league source explained it on Saturday, is the shoulder surgery Garoppolo underwent earlier this month. No one will trade for a quarterback with a $25 million compensation package after he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his throwing shoulder, the source explained.

Throw in the fact that Garoppolo had the surgery without consulting with the 49ers, and it makes every team that otherwise would be interested in Garoppolo very leery.

Unless Garoppolo is willing to do a new contract as part of a trade (and why would he be?), a trade isn’t happened. The most likely result, the source predicted, is that the 49ers will have to cut him.

Most Commanders fans scoffed at the idea of Jimmy G to Washington, and it now appears they may have been right to do so.

Garoppolo's surgery no doubt dissuaded all the teams that showed any interest in him, and now San Francisco might have to just release him, saving $25 million on their cap situation. 

Although trading a first-round pick for a gimpy, 30-year old quarterback sounds like a very Washington thing to do, it would seem they dodged a bullet on this one. At least Wentz is 29 and healthy and didn't cost a first-round pick.

