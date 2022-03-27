‘Carson Wentz Revenge Tour’: Top Washington Storyline for NFL Season?

A return to the NFC East includes a return to Philadelphia, and one of the best stories coming in 2022

Anytime a big name leaves an NFL franchise, everyone keeps an eye on their next team's schedule to see if a grudge match is in the cards.

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his return to Foxboro one season later was one of the biggest storylines of 2021.

This year, quarterback Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders will take center stage in professional football with not one, not two, but three revenge games on the schedule for the team and their new quarterback.

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving in 2020 was one of the biggest storylines of the 2021 NFL Season Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images After one season with the Indianapolis Colts, Carson Wentz's return to Lucas Oil Stadium will be a big storyline in the 2022 NFL Season Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images Even bigger than Wentz's return to Indianapolis, is his return to the NFC East where he'll face the Philadelphia Eagles twice Wentz x 3

Of course, the team that sent Wentz to Washington along with a 2022 second-round draft pick in exchange for three total picks will get to host their former quarterback in Indianapolis this season.

Statistically, Wentz's 2021 was solid.

He reached near career highs in single-season pass attempts, completion percentage, yards, and touchdown passes with the Colts. All while having his fourth NFL season under double-digit interceptions.

Yet, his inability to lead the team to a playoff berth and concerns about his leadership role on the team contributed to his welcome expiring in Indianapolis after just one year.

Moving on to Washington, Wentz is looking to prove the concerns from the outside are imaginary while the production on the field is real.

But it's not just the Colts he's looking to prove wrong.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. One pick after the Los Angeles Rams selected Cal quarterback, Jared Goff.

Philadelphia immediately placed their franchise on the rookie out of North Dakota State University, and he led the team to a 7-9 record in 2017 while throwing 607 passes.

A career-high, even after six years in the league.

In 2017, Wentz was playing at a level that put doubters from the year prior to rest. Then the train fell off the proverbial rails.

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images After having near career-highs in many passing areas with the Indianapolis Colts, Carson Wentz is on to his third team in as many years, but will visit his most recent team in 2022 © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports A near MVP season, two divisional titles, and setting up a Super Bowl-winning effort weren't enough to keep Carson Wentz from falling out of favor with the Eagles Now with Washington, Wentz will see both of his former teams, looking to show both of them they were wrong to move on from the second-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

"Wentz was a leading NFL MVP candidate before he blew out his knee against the Rams back in December of 2017," wrote NFL.com's Adam Rank when listing Washington vs Philadelphia as one of the most compelling revenge games coming in 2022. "Can we pause for a moment to reflect on the fact that this was four-plus years ago? (Or two Tom Brady rings ago.) Wild to think about where Wentz has gone from there -- and where he is now, a member of the rival Commanders. These two bouts against the Eagles are going to be saucy."

In five seasons with the Eagles, Wentz had an MVP caliber campaign and helped the team win two NFC East Division titles.

The Washington Commanders have been at the center of plenty of storylines this offseason, and with Carson Wentz at quarterback, are assured they'll get plenty of chances to open some eyes in 2022.