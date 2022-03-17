'I Can See A Vision': Washington QB Carson Wentz Has Clear Goals For 2022

Carson Wentz is set to undertake any obstacle thrown his way with Washington this season

Carson Wentz wanted a fresh start. Ron Rivera was looking for a quarterback he could trust.

In the end, the Washington Commanders were a clear fit for Wentz to hopefully redefine the narrative around his career. It also — at least on paper — is an upgrade at the game's most important position for a team looking to contend.

Wentz was introduced as the Commanders' next quarterback Thursday morning. He donned a golden jacket with a red-collared shirt underneath, owning the term 'Commander Carson' with the press. He joked about the color scheme, saying he bought the jacket back in his college days as a whim purchase.

"I didn't know it would come in handy here," Wentz told reporters. "You know, it's [North Dakota State] colors."

Wentz dazzled the media in his first press conference. There's much for the former No. 2 pick to prove before fans buy in to him as the franchise guy, but he confidently held his own at the podium, answering questions of his past, and future.

He wasn't shy about talking of his ending with the Philadelphia Eagles. He understood why the team wanted to look in a different direction, and wasn't bitter of his eventual trade to Indianapolis. Although his fit with the Colts didn't work, it wasn't as if his confidence had been shot.

Most of all, Wentz thanks Rivera for putting his faith in him, feeling the support the organization from the second he arrived in Ashburn, Va.

"I'm wanted here and people believe in me and support me," Wentz said, "I think it'll be a great situation to flourish."

Rivera was adamant about adding a quarterback this offseason with a proven track record. The past two seasons have seen a constant carousel of turnover at the position with five players taking snaps on the way to 14 total wins.

During his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine, Rivera said that the team was willing to make a "Matthew Stafford-type trade" to be in contention. Wentz certainly is paid like a top-10 quarterback, but his production doesn't match the price.

It's not an issue to Rivera. He sees what others are missing. That was enough for Washington to pull the trigger with the Colts and swap second-round picks while also send two third-round selections for the 29-year-old passer.

"His skill set speaks very well for us, especially for what we want to do and how we want to attack our opponents," Rivera said. "One of the things it does for us is it allows us to throw the ball more vertically than we have done in the past."

Resurgence is key for both parties. The Commanders very well remain in the race to win the NFC East next year. Wentz, whose overall play in Indianapolis warrants another chance at being a starter, understands that he still must play better if he wants to start past 2022.

Wentz said the "wheels fell off late" with the Colts, thus costing them a shot at the playoff. It can't happen again in Washington.

"I just think for me, I just come in and earn the respect of the guys in the locker room, the coaches, the fans," Wentz said. "I know it's not going to just be handed to me. I look forward to earning that respect and hopefully, you know, being part of something special."

Wentz plans to take it day-by-day with the Commanders. He wants to earn everything in practice and in the locker room, proving he's turned over a new leaf and the mistakes made in Indianapolis and Philadelphia won't follow him to FedEx Field.

It's too soon to see what the future brings with Wentz commanding Washington's offense, but he can see a vision on where the team wants to head. Its one that gives him chills and goosebumps.

Now, it's about turning that vision into a reality.